5 potential endings to WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

WWE has successfully wrapped up Night One of SummerSlam 2025 and it was an absolute blockbuster. Now that it is in the rear-view mirror and all eyes are currently on Night Two as several high-profile matches are on the card. But the bout that will headline the show tonight is the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Ad

It will be contested under Street Fight stipulation, and fans can expect a maelstrom of chaos in this match. How the final night of SummerSlam 2025 ends will remain the talking point among fans, as it will be a moment etched in the pages of history. From Cody Rhodes turning heel to a massive invasion from a top champion, the show can end in several ways. Here are five potential endings to SummerSlam Night Two:

Ad

Trending

#5. Cody Rhodes could stand tall with John Cena endorsing him

Cody Rhodes could deliver a classic wrestling match at SummerSlam, making full use of the Street Fight stipulation. During the closing sequence of the Undisputed WWE Championship bout, John Cena could hoist him onto his shoulder to deliver an Attitude Adjustment. However, Rhodes could miraculously counter it into Cross Rhodes, sending the WWE legend crashing down the mat.

Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Rhodes could pin The Cenation Leader in the middle of the ring to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, leaving the crowd in a frenzy. Following that, John Cena could raise Cody Rhodes' hands, with fireworks embellishing MetLife Stadium. The show could go off air with Rhodes celebrating his championship triumph, with the crowd rallying behind him.

Ad

#4. John Cena may raise the title after a valiant win at SummerSlam

The two superstars could fight all over the arena tonight, making every instrument and object a potent weapon during their Street Fight. Cody Rhodes and John Cena could reach the top of a production truck and exchange blows. After a hard-hitting affair, The American Nightmare could lock Cena in a position for Cross Rhodes to hit him on the rough surface and end this bout.

Ad

In a shocking turn of events, The Cenation Leader may counter it with a thunderous Attitude Adjustment from the heights of the truck, slamming Rhodes onto a pyramid of tables below. He could follow up with a pin to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena could then help The Prodical Son get on his feet, embracing him to close SummerSlam Night Two.

#3. Cody Rhodes could steal a victory using cheap tactics

During the Undisputed WWE Championship match tonight, Cody Rhodes could hit John Cena with multiple Cross Rhodes. However, The Franchise Player could kick out every time, showing his resilience. From Cody Cutter to Moonsaults, Rhodes could deliver every move in his arsenal only to see Cena kick out at 2. Frustrations could start building within him.

Ad

Rhodes' anger could boil over, and The American Nightmare could hit John Cena with a vicious low blow, leaving the entire arena stunned in somber silence. He could deliver a final Cross Rhodes on the veteran to win the Undisputed WWE Title. Cody Rhodes could walk away from the ring with the title and a smirk on his face, leaving Cena lying motionless in the middle of the ring.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes could sell out to The Rock at SummerSlam

The Undisputed WWE Title match could be in its final few minutes, and Cody Rhodes and John Cena may be lying on the ring, bruised and battered. Just then, The Rock's theme song could echo in the arena at SummerSlam, leaving the crowd electrified. The Final Boss could come out to the ring and stand right across Rhodes and Cena, leaving the two superstars perplexed.

Ad

Rhodes' expression could suddenly change, his face grinning with malice. In a shocking betrayal, The Prodigal Son could turn on Cena, hitting him with a low blow. He could pin the 48-year-old to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. SummerSlam Night Two could end with Cody Rhodes and The Rock standing tall shoulder-to-shoulder, with the crowd showering a chorus of boos.

#1. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes could stand tall to close the show

Ad

Ad

Cody Rhodes is potentially aware that defeating John Cena would not be easy, especially now that the heroic Cena is back. Therefore, he could have a backup plan. Just when the two superstars would be fighting, new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' theme song could hit. He could show up along with his faction and enter the ring.

Rollins and Co. could be standing on one side while Rhodes and Cena, the two babyfaces, could stand united against the heel faction on the other side. Just when it would look like a brawl would erupt, The American Nightmare could shockingly turn on John Cena. He, along with Seth Rollins' faction, could launch an all-out assault, decimating the WWE legend.

The 40-year-old could pin The Cenation Leader and win the match. SummerSlam Night Two could end with Seth Rollins raising the World Heavyweight Championship, while Cody Rhodes raises the Undisputed WWE Championship, both standing side by side with fireworks in the background.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More