5 potential feuds for Asuka when returns to WWE

Asuka has been one of the most talented and dominant superstars in WWE.

Since making her debut on WWE main roster in 2017, the Japanese superstar has scaled some glorious peaks. She was the winner of the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. Asuka is also a former two-time RAW Women's Champion, a former SmackDown Women's Champion, and a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She was also the Money in the Bank winner in 2020.

The Empress of Tomorrow was last seen in action in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake pay-per-view back in July 2021. It has been reported the superstar is healing an arm injury after a post surfaced of Asuka wearing an arm sling in September.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teeth😬

No fixed date has been set for her return yet. Asuka also wasn't picked on either RAW or SmackDown during this year's Draft, which means her status in WWE is that of a free agent.

As a free agent, The Empress of Tomorrow can appear on either RAW or SmackDown. Here's a look at five potential feuds for Asuka when she does make her comeback to WWE.

#5. Queen Zelina vs. Asuka

Queen Zelina has certainly been making hay while the sun is shining on her in WWE.

At Crown Jewel 2021, she soared to become Queen by beating Doudrop in the Queen's Crown Tournament Final. This past week on RAW, Zelina, and Carmella dethroned Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Queen is beaming with confidence and would look to seek revenge against Asuka, who beat her in two consecutive matches at Clash of Champions and the next night on RAW in September 2020. On both occasions, Zelina surrendered to The Asuka Lock.

Vega would look to settle the score in a revenge match.

