5 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

After her win over Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021, Becky Lynch is the number one champion in WWE
Pranay Rangra
ANALYST
Modified Nov 27, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Listicle

There are few women on the current WWE roster as talented and dominant as Becky Lynch.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion exuberates class every time she steps into the squared circle. At the recently concluded Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view, The Man overcame one of the most formidable forces in women's wrestling, the Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The match between the two best-friends turned bitter enemies was surely intriguing with both the competitors not giving an inch in the initial moments of the contest. As the bout gained momentum, Becky and Charlotte tried to gain the upperhand through their signature submission moves and even managed to reverse it.

BACK. AND. FORTH. THEY. GO.@BeckyLynchWWE just kicked it into another gear against @MsCharlotteWWE!#SurvivorSeries is streaming LIVE:🦚 pck.tv/3ntwO6B🌎 WWENetwork.com https://t.co/IPBaH3hW4A

The culmination of the battle saw Big Time Becks prevail by rolling Charlotte over for the three count using the ring ropes as leverage when the referee was caught unawares. The win anointed Lynch as the number one champion in WWE.

With that being said, Becky is a marked woman on Monday Night RAW. There are plenty of challengers who are vying for an opportunity to take the belt from her.

In this article, we look at 5 WWE superstars who could dethone Becky Lynch for her RAW Women's Championship:

#5 WWE Superstar - Liv Morgan

LIV MORGAN WINS!@YaOnlyLivvOnce has earned an opportunity to challenge #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE! https://t.co/WsgsEt9EW7

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has been one of the biggest success stories on the Red Brand since she was drafted from SmackDown.

On the November 8 episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan won a Fatal Five-Way Match to become the number one contender for Becky's RAW Women's Championship. Her performance at the Survivor Series event was also praise-worthy as she eliminated Toni Storm from Team Smackdown in the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match for brand supremacy.

Liv has been constantly in the face of Becky since becoming the number one contender and the match between these ladies is a surety for a future pay-per-view.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
