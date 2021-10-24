5 potential feuds for Carmella on WWE RAW

Carmella is one of the most experienced WWE Superstars on the current women's roster. She has only been on SmackDown since the brand split in 2016

As the first Women's Money in the Bank winner, Carmella cashed her contract on Charlotte to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She held it for 131 days.

She held the 24/7 Championship on two different occasions and won the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. With such achievements, there is no doubt that Carmella is a talented individual.

Carmella lost to Zelina Vega in the Queen's Crown Tournament semifinal due to interference from arch nemesis Liv Morgan. Vega went on to win the tournament, beating Doudrop in the finals at Crown Jewel.

That said, Carmella is now a RAW superstar after the recent WWE Draft. The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE will be on the hunt for new challengers to make her mark on the red brand.

Here's a look at five potential feuds for Carmella on Monday Night RAW.

#5 Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

The rivalry between Carmella and Liv Morgan began when the latter accused her of being handed opportunities in WWE without paying her dues.

In their latest showdown, Carmella beat Liv in the first round of the Queen's Crown Tournament with a devastating superkick. Morgan interfered with her match against Zelina Vega, costing her a chance to advance to the finals.

The feud still seems far from over. With both superstars on RAW, their rivalry can again reignite with the chance to gain superiority over the other.

Edited by Angana Roy