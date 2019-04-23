5 Potential feuds for Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 216 // 23 Apr 2019, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will he face over the next year?

Seth Rollins. Monday Night Rollins. The Architect. The Kingslayer. The Beast Slayer. When Seth Rollins won the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35, it was well deserved and true of all those monikers. Sure, the build-up to their match could have been better, but the fast-paced win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 furthered his character than ever before.

But with The Beast Incarnate no longer in the WWE Universal Championship scene, the question is who does Seth Rollins face in the coming year? After the Superstar Shake-up and new faces being added to the WWE Raw roster, many potential matches do seem to pop up.

There are a plethora of opponents for Seth Rollins. Vince McMahon saw fit to make him the main guy on WWE Raw and be the first proper WWE Universal Champion, who will actually be there on Monday nights.

So, here are 5 WWE Superstars who could be in a potential feud with Seth Rollins in the coming weeks and months.

#5. The Miz

The Miz, anyone?

It's hard to believe but The Miz has been one of the better workers in the company in a while. When The Miz was WWE Champion, it probably came too early. His main event at WrestleMania 27 was a bit of a dud as it was already setting up the match between John Cena and The Rock.

Since then, he's become an 8-time WWE Intercontinental Champion as well as being a multiple-time Tag Team Champion. His feud with Daniel Bryan was actually well done as well as his recent on-going feud with Shane McMahon. which came off as enticing and entertaining.

While it's unclear whether Vince McMahon would rather put him in a program with Samoa Joe for the United States Championship, The Miz deserves to be in the main-event scene. He's no longer that guy who botched his first Raw promo. He can cut a promo. Look at his 'shoot' promo with Daniel Bryan on Talking Smack and you would see the difference.

While Seth Rollins has the edge when it comes to the in-ring work, The Miz has his number when it comes to mic skills. So, in terms of build up, this match would be worth it!

1 / 5 NEXT