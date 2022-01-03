5 potential feuds for The Usos following WWE Day 1

The Usos put up a spirited showing at WWE Day 1 to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day.

Jimmy and Jey held the mantle of The Bloodline in the absence of Roman Reigns, who missed the event due to Covid-19. The brothers certainly made their cousin proud as they matched King Woods and Sir Kofi toe-to-toe in the bout.

The contest was intriguing as both teams gave it their all. Woods and Kingston brought a lot of offensive moves to the table and had the match almost won, but the brothers didn't surrender. Jimmy and Jey nailed Kingston with a double superkick and threw Woods outside the ring.

The Usos then took advantage of an already battered Kingston, delivering a 3D, which was enough to seal the deal.

With The New Day ably conquered and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship firmly in their grasp, there will be a host of new challenges awaiting the brothers on SmackDown in 2022. In this article, we look at five potential feuds for The Usos following their win at WWE Day 1:

#5. The Usos vs. Los Lotharios

WWE @WWE @AngelGarzaWwe #LosLotharios attribute their success to them being the most handsome team on the blue brand and nothing can distract them from becoming #SmackDown Tag Team Champions. @humberto_wwe #LosLotharios attribute their success to them being the most handsome team on the blue brand and nothing can distract them from becoming #SmackDown Tag Team Champions. @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe https://t.co/F16ibbY16M

The team of real-life cousins Angel and Humberto, known as Los Lotharios, is one of the brightest young teams on the blue brand.

Since being drafted to SmackDown, the team has got the better of Cesaro and Mansoor, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Angel and Humberto have their sights on the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and will look to challenge The Usos in the future.

The bout between these teams will be a classic, with high-flying athleticism being showcased by all four men.

Edited by Abhinav Singh