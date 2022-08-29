Creepy superstar interferes, former NXT tag team go face-to-face - 5 potential finishes for Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley and The Miz have been announced to have a match on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. It hasn't yet been addressed whether the upcoming bout is a non-title match or whether the United States Championship will be on the line.

The All Mighty is the reigning United States Champion. He captured the title by defeating Theory at Money in the Bank. Since winning the gold, he's successfully defended the title against Theory, Ciampa, and AJ Styles. Along with video packages and extra emphasis on the belt's history, many believe the title has become far more prestigious since Bobby won it in July.

The Miz is in an alliance with former NXT Champion Ciampa, but he's had his hands on several fires as of late. The two have collectively battled Logan Paul, AJ Styles, and Lashley over the past few months, and now Dexter Lumis is getting involved in the action for reasons not yet explained.

What happens when the United States Champion faces The Miz on WWE RAW? Below are five potential finishes for the match.

#5. Dexter Lumis may interfere on WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis was released in April this year, so his return to WWE RAW left fans in shock. They were also extremely excited and intrigued by his appearance.

Lumis' return happened following a bout between AJ Styles and The Miz. Many believed that the talented, albeit outlandish superstar was targeting Styles.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, however, he made it clear that he was targeting The A-Lister. Dexter abducted The Miz, although it has since been noted that he escaped the creepy superstar's clutches.

Given Dexter Lumis' appearance when The Miz is on WWE RAW, there's a strong chance he'll appear again this week. While the reasoning behind his fascination with the reality TV star isn't yet clear, he isn't likely to stop pursuing the star.

Whether he costs The Miz a win, causes a no contest, or abducts the star again, Dexter may end up interfering.

#4. The match may end in a no-contest due to other stars interfering

Dexter Lumis is one of several stars who could potentially interrupt the bout. Numerous people could drastically change how the bout ends.

The Miz could get support from two individuals. The first is Ciampa, who has been his right-hand man for months. The other is former Divas Champion Maryse. The Canadian superstar has often helped her husband in big-time bouts.

In addition to Dexter, Ciampa, and Maryse, AJ Styles could potentially get involved in the match. He's had issues with The Miz and Ciampa over the past few months.

If the odds seem stacked against The All Mighty, The Phenomenal One may come out to aid the champion.

#3. Ciampa may help The Miz win on WWE RAW

Many were initially confused by Ciampa's actions on the main roster. He attacked superstars such as Mustafa Ali and AJ Styles with seemingly no rhyme or reason. Eventually, however, it became clear that the former NXT Champion was attacking The Miz's enemies.

The duo eventually solidified their connection and have been working together on-screen since. While it initially appeared as Ciampa was the former WWE Champion's lackey, things have changed slightly since Triple H took over creative control.

When The Miz takes on the dominant Bobby Lashley, he likely can't defeat the All-Mighty alone. Lashley has previously defeated The Miz, even for the WWE Championship.

Ciampa will need to aid the Hollywood star if he hopes to walk away with a win. If he does win the bout, a future title shot will likely come his way.

#2. Bobby Lashley may defeat The Miz

Last year, The Miz won the WWE Title by cashing in on the Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre. On the March 31st, 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley challenged The Miz for the championship. While The A-Lister did everything he could to avoid having the bout, he ultimately fell victim to The All Mighty.

The Miz has only battled Bobby Lashley a handful of times in singles matches. Unfortunately, the former WWE Champion has never been able to pin the dominant Lashley nor make him submit.

With Bobby Lashley and The Miz stepping foot in the ring on WWE RAW, the chances of the latter winning appear pretty slim.

If history is any indication, the former champion will be put in The Hurt Lock and submit. Bobby Lashley's reign of dominance will continue.

#1. Johnny Gargano may help Bobby Lashley against The Miz and Ciampa on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW last week, Johnny Gargano made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment. He cut an impassioned promo before being interrupted and demeaned by Theory. Johnny Wrestling hit his The Way stablemate with a superkick and left.

It remains unclear what Johnny Wrestling will do next. There is a chance that he will have a feud with Theory following their interaction, but the segment could have also been done to write off any potential alliance the two may have.

If Ciampa and The Miz do end up cheating to attempt to defeat Lashley, The All Mighty may need help. While AJ Styles could come to his rescue, another option is Johnny Wrestling.

He and Ciampa have a lot of history, from being friends to being rivals. If the two still share animosity, Johnny may choose to intervene. Could fans see DIY explode on WWE RAW? Fans will need to tune in to find out.

