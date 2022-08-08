Former superstar returns, new champion crowned - 5 potential finishes for Ciampa vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on WWE RAW

Ciampa will have the biggest match of his WWE RAW career so far. The Blackheart is scheduled to challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

The former NXT Champion beat some seriously impressive competition last week to earn this opportunity. WWE RAW featured two triple threat matches and the winners faced off later the same night to crown a new number one contender. In the first match we saw Ciampa take on Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable. The other bout featured Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles, and The Miz.

Ciampa managed to defeat Gable and Ziggler, while Styles pulled off a victory against Ali and The Miz. The former NXT Champion locked horns with The Phenomenal One later in the show to walk away victorious.

Now with a major United States Championship bout ahead of him, can Ciampa prove to be a worthy challenger for The All-Mighty? Can we see a shocking return which will shake up the finish dramatically? Or will a superstar betray their supposed protege on WWE RAW?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Ciampa vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on WWE RAW.

#5. The Miz could help Ciampa win the United States Championship

The Miz and Ciampa

Ciampa is an incredible wrestler, but few stars have had a successful and long-term run in World Wrestling Entertainment like The Miz. He's held around twenty championships in the WWE. He's been a world champion on RAW twice throughout his illustrious career.

With so much success behind him, Ciampa would be a fool to not attempt to learn from The A-Lister. If he follows The Miz's guidance, together they will be successful. The first major achievement for The Blackheart would be defeating Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW.

The Miz will provide guidance as Ciampa heads into the bout, but the A-Lister may prove to be even more useful if he's at ringside. Be it causing a distraction or some other form of cheating, there's a good chance for Ciampa to defeat Lashley in large part.

#4. Johnny Gargano could return and interfere in the match

Fans are constantly speculating over potential returns to WWE RAW and the company as a whole now that Triple H is in power. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett have all made their return to television. IYO SKY has also been called up to the main roster. Who's next?

One possible name who could appear in the near future is Johnny Gargano. The former NXT Champion is well-regarded as a "Triple H guy". Since he's still a free agent, he's one of the most likely candidates to return to the promotion. It could even potentially happen on WWE RAW this week.

If Johnny does return, doing so during or after the bout featuring Ciampa makes sense. He and Ciampa have a long history together. They've been best friends and bitter rivals. Will he help Ciampa? Or will he cost The Blackheart the win? There are many possibilities going into the bout.

#3. The Miz could cost Ciampa the win on WWE RAW

The Miz on RAW

The Miz can't be trusted. He has betrayed or has fallen out with every partner he's ever had in wrestling excepts wife, Maryse. The man's ego is just too big for him to share the spotlight with others.

It is possible that The Miz could intentionally cost Ciampa the win. There's a chance that he could see The Blackheart challenging for gold as a personal insult. Another key factor is that if Ciampa were to beat Lashley, he'd be doing something The Miz couldn't. It seems unlikely that the former WWE Champion would be welcoming of that.

There's also the chance that The Miz has more honorable intentions, at least in Ciampa's eyes, but the former WWE Champion goofs up. If he accidentally cost Ciampa the title as opposed to doing it willfully, it may be a mistake that could be forgiven.

#2. Ciampa may defeat Bobby Lashley on his own

Ciampa may win the bout without any interference. While that may seem unlikely, there's a chance that The Miz won't get himself involved in the outcome of Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa on WWE RAW. While The Most Must See Superstar in WWE craves the spotlight, The Blackheart may not need him by his side.

It would not be wise for fans and especially Bobby Lashley to underestimate Ciampa. What he lacks in size, he makes up with his talent, heart, and drive. The Blackheart is in incredible shape, he hits like a truck, and most importantly, he's not above doing whatever it takes to win.

Ciampa has proven he has what it takes to succeed. On NXT, he captured the top prize of the brand on more than one occasion. He's also found success in the tag team ranks. While Lashley poses an incredible challenge, Ciampa may be up for it.

#1. Bobby Lashley could defeat Ciampa on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley with The Hurt Lock

As great of a wrestler as Ciampa is, he is far from guaranteed to walk away from the match with the United States Championship. In fact, it is probably more likely that The Blackheart will lose. Bobby Lashley is just too dominant for most opposition.

The All-Mighty is a two-time WWE Champion. Despite being in his 40s, he appears to be in his physical prime. He's a great wrestler, a skilled striker, and built as if he's made of stone. Above all else, he has a tremendous size advantage over the former NXT Champion.

What will happen when Ciampa and Bobby Lashley collide on WWE RAW? Will The Blackheart manage to defeat The All-Mighty? Could a big return take place? Fans will have to tune in to Monday Night RAW to find out.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil