5 teams that could represent RAW in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

Fans were shocked when Adam Pearce made a major announcement regarding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Sasha Banks and Naomi previously held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The titles were vacated when the talented pair walked out of the company during Monday Night RAW earlier this year.

On SmackDown, Pearce revealed that from Monday Night RAW, a tournament would begin featuring an undisclosed number of teams to crown the new champions. He also noted that the women's divisions of RAW and SmackDown were forming teams for the tournament.

Which teams on Monday Night RAW will represent the red brand? Which superstars could potentially unite in their pursuit of gold?

Below are five teams that could represent RAW in the upcoming WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

#5. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop are already semi-established as a team

There haven't been many active teams in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship division in 2022. The duos that have existed are often broken up by the creative team, plagued by injuries, involved in some dispute with the company, or forced apart due to releases.

One of the few teams that have managed to exist throughout most of the year is the pairing of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. They first teamed up in February but became a more regular pair following WrestleMania 38.

The two Scottish superstars are extremely talented, and there's some potential as a team. The only issue is that they've yet to establish much of their personality on television.

The team is typically on the losing end of things, and there hasn't been much character development for the duo. The upcoming tournament could start to correct the course on these issues.

#4. Asuka and Alexa Bliss are teaming up on WWE RAW lately

Asuka has recently teamed up with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and Asuka are loved by fans and are highly talented. Despite that, they have been relatively lost in the shuffle since making their respective returns to Monday Night RAW earlier this year.

Asuka was involved in a title match and feuded with Becky Lynch, but she hasn't reached the heights like in the past. Bliss has seemed to flounder a bit as well. The two talented stars teaming up recently may benefit both going forward.

Interestingly, both have feuded with each other over these tag titles in the past. In 2020, Asuka was part of the Kabuki Warriors with Kairi Sane. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss was in a team with Nikki Cross.

Could the two former champions go on to win the titles together?

#3. Dakota Kai and Io Shirai recently debuted on WWE RAW

IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai

At WWE SummerSlam, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley made her triumphant return to television after an ACL injury in 2021.

She was joined by former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. Io, who is now known as IYO SKY, was a surprise as there had been rumors she was returning to Japan. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai was released from her contract earlier this year.

With the stable ready to take over RAW, two of the three stars in the faction will surely be part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

With Bayley being the biggest star of the trio, as well as the most experienced, she's most likely going to challenge for singles gold. Hence, the possibility of IYO and Dakota chasing the tag team titles makes sense.

#2. Dana Brooke and Tamina could be rivals who unite

An interesting pairing in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament could be two staples of the 24/7 Championship division. Current champion Dana Brooke could team up with her former rival Tamina.

While the two have frequently battled over the 24/7 Title, there's a certain acceptance by the audience that the championship isn't very serious. The segments are comedic, and the personalities involved often act ludicrously.

Fans would believe the two could be friendly, and thus they'd make a good team for the tournament. Tamina has held tag gold in the past, while Dana has been in several different teams.

There's a chance they could click as a pairing. The two could end up surprising fans if given the opportunity.

#1. Queen Zelina could return to reunite with Carmella

Zelina Vega

Shortly after WrestleMania, Queen Zelina vanished from television due to an injury. There's a chance the talented superstar could return soon. If she does, she may partake in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Zelina will likely be paired back up with Carmella. The two previously held tag team titles together but lost them to Naomi and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38. The team then split up on television but seemingly reunited soon after. Before much explanation was offered, Vega was off television due to her injury.

If the pair do team back up, it would be beneficial for the division and the tournament. With their experience, they lend credibility as a team to the division. Former champions attempting to reclaim their titles always make for a solid story.

However, Carmella was injured at a live event over the weekend. Details aren't out about the seriousness of the injury yet. Hence, if The Most Beautiful Woman in All Of WWE is fit to participate, this tandem would be a worthwhile addition to the tournament.

For now, fans still don't know how many teams will be featured. Between established tandems, recently formed pairs, and units that could reunite, the red brand has much to offer in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

