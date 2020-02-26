5 Potential finishes for Goldberg vs. The Fiend- Interference from top WWE star?

What could potentially happen when these forces of nature clash?

If you look at the card at WWE Super ShowDown, most matches are indeed very easy to call and predict as in the case with a lot of things in the current WWE landscape. And yet, there's one match that is almost impossible to call and yes, it is the contest between Goldberg vs. The Fiend.

This is because both men win a lot more matches than they lose and it's a rare sight indeed to see either take the pin. Even though Goldberg has been pinned a select few times during his career, The Fiend in his current avatar has been portrayed to be bulletproof.

So, with that in mind, I present 5 ways that the match at WWE Super ShowDown could potentially come to an end. As always, be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or indeed if you disagree with my assessment.

Which of these finishes do you deem most likely?

#5 Goldberg is pinned thanks to Sister Abigail

Goldberg has always been positioned as an unstoppable force of nature who can run through his opponents. On the other hand, The Fiend has always been showcased as someone who can take a great deal of punishment and kick out every single team from the same. We all know that there will be multiple spears that The Fiend kicks out of during the course of the match.

But because The Fiend is clearly the younger man and the right thing to do would be to have Goldberg pass the torch, I can see him taking the pin after a Sister Abigail. Goldberg may not have done the job for Dolph Ziggler but he could certainly do so for The Fiend, considering the momentum he has.

