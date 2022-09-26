Unexpected heel turn, recently returned star to interfere - 5 potential finishes for Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Alpha Academy on WWE RAW 

A big-time tag team bout is scheduled to take place on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Chad Gable and Otis of The American Alpha are set to take on Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano.

The match was made last week when the four superstars had a segment backstage. The Olympian Chad Gable exchanged some words with Johnny Wrestling and The Prize Fighter, which led the former NXT Champions to issue a big challenge for this week's show.

Johnny Gargano recently made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Kevin Owens is in a feud of some kind with Austin Theory. Plus, Alpha Academy has been at war with Braun Strowman. While each superstar has had major moments lately, they all want to walk away with a big win when they clash in tag team competition.

All four superstars set to compete on WWE RAW are extremely talented, but who will win? Will the more established tag team defeat two friends with momentum? Could a monster make his presence known? How will the match ultimately conclude?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Alpha Academy on WWE RAW.

#5. Kevin Owens may betray Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano are friends. They were highly entertaining while on WWE's The Bump together just a few weeks ago where they alluded to their past where they teamed up together briefly.

Unfortunately, the words "friends" and "Kevin Owens" typically don't go together without another word involved, "betrayal". The Prize Fighter betrays every friend he ever has. Chris Jericho was stabbed in the back. He's abused Sami Zayn on numerous occasions. He's even betrayed The New Day.

Owens' history of betraying his partners may bleed into his upcoming bout on WWE RAW. While the two may work together in harmony, Kevin Owens may betray Johnny Gargano either after the match or even potentially conclude it. Alpha Academy may pick up a big win thanks to a Kevin Owens betrayal.

#4. Alpha Academy may cheat to win and pick up a pinfall victory

Alpha Academy

There are numerous directions the upcoming tag bout on WWE RAW could go in. All four athletes scheduled to compete are incredible professional wrestlers. Otis is a physical freak who is far stronger than most realize. Chad Gable is a former Olympian. Owens and Gargano's track records speak for themselves.

Otis and Chad Gable do benefit from having tag team chemistry and even success as a duo. The pair are former RAW Tag Team Champions and are long-time best friends. They work together, they train together, and they fight together.

With Chad Gable's genius IQ and willingness to bend the rules mixed in with Alpha Academy's experience, Owens and Gargano may be defeated on WWE RAW. The former Shorty G isn't above cheating, so he'll gladly hold the trunks or use ropes for leverage if it means getting a pinfall victory.

#3. Austin Theory may interfere on WWE RAW

Austin Theory

While four superstars are set to battle on WWE RAW, there is a fifth wrestler who may find himself involved in the bout. The man in question is the current Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory.

Theory recently had issues with both Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano. He and Owens have had two high-quality bouts on television along with some epic promos featuring the two stars. Austin also interrupted Johnny Wrestling's epic return on WWE RAW and the two have had issues on-screen ever since.

The devious Austin Theory may feel embarrassed by Johnny and Kevin both punking him out lately. If he does, he'll likely attempt to embarrass them in return. While he may be unable to verbally outmatch either star, he could cost them their bout against Alpha Academy.

Don't be surprised if A-Town's finest uses his Money in the Bank briefcase to send a painful message to his rivals, ultimately allowing Alpha Academy to win the match.

#2. Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens may pin Alpha Academy

Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens teaming up is a threat to anyone on WWE RAW. Owens is a former NXT Champion, Universal Champion, United States Champion, and Intercontinental Champion. Johnny Gargano has held the NXT Championship, the North American Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Enough cannot be said about how talented both Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens are. Their accolades should speak for themselves, but even then they don't paint the full picture. The duo are just extremely talented.

While Otis and Chad Gable have held the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles, neither Gargano nor Owens are new to tag team wrestling either. If the talented stars have chemistry, they may defeat the more experienced tandem. If they do, expect Kevin or Johnny to win by pinning Chad Gable.

#1. Braun Strowman may interrupt the match on RAW

Braun Strowman and Otis

The Alpha Academy aren't shy about running their mouths. Chad Gable in particular will verbally joust with anyone at any time, regardless of the potential repercussions. While that behavior is quite entertaining, it can also make enemies.

Gable and Otis ran their mouths to Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano which led to their upcoming bout, but they also have issues with Braun Strowman. The Monster Of All Monsters attacked multiple tag teams when he returned on WWE RAW, including Alpha Academy. They've fought each other in brawls since then, with Otis and Braun locking horns on SmackDown last week.

While Braun ultimately defeated Otis with a vicious powerbomb, nobody can predict what the former Universal Champion will do at any given time. If he's not finished with the Alpha Academy, he may show up on WWE RAW and continue to attack them. If he does, the bout will end in a disqualification or countout.

Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens will have their work cut out for them when they take on the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. Will the Alpha Academy take down two popular stars with momentum on their side? Could there be a giant surprise? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Do you think the tag team match between Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens vs. Alpha Academy on WWE RAW will end? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

