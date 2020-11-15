5 Potential finishes for the Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship match on RAW this week- SmackDown star arrives?

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre engaged in a feud for the WWE Championship that has stretched out all through the summer, as the two top RAW Superstars have waged a war that has involved ambulances and also, WWE legends as well as a Hell in a Cell structure.

And now, in what one hopes will be the final chapter of their rivalry, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will clash on RAW for the WWE Championship ahead of Survivor Series, and the winner will be crowned as the face of WWE's flagship brand, going forward.

Here are five ways that the match this week could go. Be sure to weigh in with who you think will win the new WWE Championship when Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre slug it out on RAW this week.

#5 Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre looks like a movie star, is one of the more successful WWE projects of the current era, and when the bell rings, he can totally go! The company has firmly been behind his back to push him to the top of the mountain as a top star, and so on WWE RAW, he could certainly hit a Claymore and bring Randy Orton's reign to a pretty premature end this week.

And the reason for this sudden title change is because while a Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns match could be fun, it is still a heel vs. heel contest and little more. However, there is a readymade storyline for Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns based on the events of SmackDown.

Plus, Triple H has hyped a contest between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns as the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock clash of our generation.