Superstar to return with character change, Jey Uso to get revenge - 5 potential finishes for Ricochet and Madcap Moss vs. The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to host an intriguing tag team match. The bout will see two teams unite for the first time ever. Although both duos have appeared on-screen together recently outside of the in-ring competition.

One of the two teams comprises Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Solo recently joined the main roster, while Sami was officially dubbed an "Honorary Uce" by Roman Reigns during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline's opponents on WWE SmackDown will be Ricochet and Madcap Moss. The two have teamed up together in a dark match, but it will be their first tag team match together. The pair stood by Logan Paul when The Bloodline attempted to ambush him. They were also attacked by Sikoa backstage during a confrontation with Sami Zayn.

Two brand new teams competing makes for intriguing possibilities. Could either of these teams become a full-time pairing? Could either one be in future title contention? That remains to be seen. However, there are a lot of intriguing possibilities about how this match may end.

Below are 5 potential finishes for Ricochet and Madcap Moss vs. The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

#5. The Usos and Paul Heyman may help The Bloodline stand tall

The Bloodline is without a doubt the most dominant stable in the entire pro wrestling industry today.

The group consists of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the Unified WWE SmackDown & RAW Tag Team Champions The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. One way the group has continued to get ahead is by using their numbers' advantage to gain the upper hand.

When Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn take on Madcap Moss and Ricochet, the remaining members of The Bloodline may be ringside. While Roman Reigns is unlikely to interfere in a match that lacks championship stakes, The Usos or Paul Heyman could intervene. If they do, Solo and Sami will pick up a big win.

#4. Jey Uso may "accidentally" cost Sami Zayn a win on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has gone on to state that The Bloodline is stronger than ever. With him and The Usos holding gold along with Solo recently having a title of his own, there may be truth to that statement. Still, things aren't necessarily as perfect as he may like to pretend.

Most notably, Jey Uso cannot stand Sami Zayn's existence. Fans often re-watch segments involving The Bloodline just to see how Jey reacts to everything involving The Master Strategist.

He clearly despises Sami, and his feelings seem to have intensified with both Roman and Solo having shown Zayn some level of respect. Jey does not want Sami Zayn in The Bloodline or associated with the faction in any way.

Due to his feelings towards the Canadian, Jey Uso may find a way to cost Sami and Solo the match. He'll make it appear unintentional, while also putting the blame on Sami. Roman Reigns doesn't tolerate losers in his family, and Jey knows it. If Sami fails, he wins.

#3. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn may pin their opponents on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn is one of the most underrated superstars on WWE SmackDown. He's held a wealth of championships in various promotions, including the NXT Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship on three separate occasions.

Solo Sikoa is less experienced than Zayn, but he's already found success. After having some fun feuds in NXT, he ultimately captured the NXT North American Championship a few weeks ago. While he had to forfeit the title due to moving to SmackDown, it proved just how capable he is.

Since neither team in the upcoming bout has experience as a pair, the match could go in either duo's favor. Solo is extremely talented, as is Sami, so the two may defeat their foes without interference from The Bloodline. A Helluva Kick or a big splash from the top rope could end the bout.

#2. Ricochet and Madcap Moss could pin The Bloodline to win

While both Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are credible threats, Madcap Moss and Ricochet can't be discounted. Moss hasn't held much gold in WWE outside of the 24/7 Championship, but he did win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ricochet has won championships all over the world. He's a former NXT North American Champion, United States, and Intercontinental Champion. Both stars have a lot of upsides left too.

Ricochet has been on an upswing in recent months, piling up quite a few wins. While Madcap's momentum has slowed down a bit as of late, both stars could build up more by defeating Sami and Solo.

If Ricochet hits a Shooting Star Press on either Zayn or Sikoa, the match will be over. Nobody is likely to kick out of that spectacular high-flying maneuver.

#1. Baron Corbin may return to WWE SmackDown and attack Ricochet

Happy Corbin has been down on his luck recently. While he didn't fall as hard as he did when Pat McAfee regularly referred to him as "bum-a** Corbin", he's been losing match after match. Things took an interesting turn, however, following a recent loss to Ricochet back in August.

Corbin was leaving the arena, clearly dejected when John Bradshaw Layfield pulled up and asked him to get in his limousine. Many have since speculated that a character shift is coming for Corbin and that JBL may even manage him.

Whether he's known as Happy, Constable, King, Baron, or some new variation of Corbin, the talented star may choose to return after a month away by attacking Ricochet.

Bitter over his losses to the high-flying superstar, Corbin could either cost Ricochet or outright attack him and cause a disqualification. Regardless, there is a chance the big man returns on WWE SmackDown.

Anything The Bloodline touches has been gold lately for many wrestling fans. What will happen when two of the brightest mid-card talents on WWE SmackDown clash with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa? Will The Bloodline show any more signs of internal strife? Fans will need to tune in to find out.

Who do you think will win the upcoming bout, featuring Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss on WWE SmackDown? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

