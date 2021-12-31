WWE Day 1 - Five potential finishes to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship: Hall of Famer returns; Paul Heyman chooses sides?

A few big matches are scheduled for the first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are ready to headline another big WWE event.

The two top superstars will compete for the Universal Championship on the big stage. Reigns has had The Bloodline behind him for most of his Universal Championship run. However, he recently fired Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Lesnar will continue to compete without a manager at Day 1. Things could take a major turn at the event, and a top superstar could return to make things much more interesting.

With that in mind, take a look at the five potential finishes to the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WWE Day 1.

#5. Goldberg returns to destroy Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1

The match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will arguably be the biggest contest at WWE Day 1. The chances of interference will be extremely high, considering that the Universal Championship will be on the line.

Goldberg will be among the top superstars who will be very interested in the clash on Saturday night. He could end up being backstage for the pay-per-view to help WWE protect both men in the finish.

Goldberg could come out during the contest's final moments and attack both men to cause a disqualification. The superstar still has one more match left in his WWE contract, and the creative team could plant the seeds for it at Day 1.

In a recent interview, Goldberg revealed that he needed shoulder surgery but was waiting for Vince McMahon to call him for his final match.

"I felt pretty good. I won't tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder has been destroyed for the last three years, five years, eight years, and I need surgery. I'll get it when I'm done; I'll get it when I'm finished. If Vince [McMahon] calls me tomorrow morning and says, 'Goldberg, we need you in a month.' What am I going to do if I get surgery? I'll get it done when it's time," Goldberg said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Who should be the last opponent of Goldberg, according to you? Although the two almost faced each other before, @RealDDP wants Goldberg to end his career against Roman Reigns.Who should be the last opponent of Goldberg, according to you? Although the two almost faced each other before, @RealDDP wants Goldberg to end his career against Roman Reigns. Who should be the last opponent of Goldberg, according to you? https://t.co/5yYptO7IM2

Vince may call upon the WWE legend to do the job at Day 1 and finally begin his rivalry with Roman Reigns. The two could end up meeting at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship, where The Tribal Chief could retire the Hall of Famer.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy