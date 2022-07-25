5 potential finishes for The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day on WWE RAW: Legendary star turns heel, Hall of Famer returns, and more

Rey Mysterio is set to celebrate his 20th anniversary on WWE RAW. With a successful career even before that point, the Greatest Luchador of All Time has had an incomparable run to just about anybody else in the business.

While there's a lot to celebrate, The Biggest Little Man's time on WWE RAW likely won't be all fun and games. In addition to celebrating his long career, he's also scheduled for a tag team match.

The former World Heavyweight Champion will be teaming up with his son, Dominik Mysterio, to take on Judgment Day. The sinister faction features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and the injured Rhea Ripley.

Judgment Day assaulted Rey and his son leading to this big collision. The faction recruited Dominik to join their side, but he only said yes under pressure and was thus abused by Balor and Priest.

What happens when the two teams go at it? Who could win? What might occur? Below are five potential finishes for The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

#5. Edge may return to exact revenge on Judgment Day

Hall of Famer Edge

The last time Edge was officially seen on WWE television was when Finn Balor joined the Judgment Day faction. The Hall of Famer, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley welcomed their former rival into the stable with open arms. Or so it seemed, anyway.

Following Finn being welcomed into the group, he, Priest, and Ripley assaulted Edge and threw him out of his faction. The Rated-R Superstar hasn't been seen since, but there is speculation that the mysterious vignettes airing on WWE RAW each week are due for his return.

If Edge returns on WWE RAW, he'll be seeking revenge against Balor and Priest. He could cost them the match or even cause a no-contest by viciously assaulting them. Regardless, there's a strong chance Edge will make an impact in this bout.

#4. The Mysterios may win big on WWE RAW and celebrate Rey's anniversary

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

As noted, WWE RAW is set to celebrate 20 years of Rey Mysterio in WWE. That doesn't even include his time in Mexico, WCW, and ECW leading up to his WWE debut in 2002. His career has been extraordinary, and two decades in the biggest promotion of all time is remarkable. The feat is something only a handful of superstars can say they've accomplished.

Since the night is meant to celebrate Rey, a major win for him and his son could be fitting. While it could be argued that the Judgment Day faction needs a victory more than The Mysterios, the father-son duo may get the win.

It would be a shame if Rey Mysterio didn't hit a big 619 and maybe even a Frog Splash while celebrating his legendary career. Whether he'll win or not remains a mystery, but there's a high chance the duo will win and celebrate his milestone together.

#3. Judgment Day may defeat both stars

Judgment Day

In theory, Judgment Day is one of the more dangerous factions in professional wrestling and certainly on WWE RAW. The group comprises former United States Champion Damian Priest, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Still, the group hasn't had the best of luck. Once Edge was removed from the faction, the group lost a lot of steam. They lost even more momentum when Rhea Ripley suffered an injury.

If the faction is going to continue, they need major wins. While The Mysterios are mostly a mid-card act, Rey Mysterio is still a future Hall of Famer. Dom and his father have held tag team gold.

Judgment Day needs a win and might very well get it. The dominant faction could defeat the underdog team cleanly, and it wouldn't hurt The Mysterios.

#2. Rey Mysterio may shockingly betray his son

Rey Mysterio is The Ultimate Underdog. He's one of the most beloved superstars of all time. He's also never been a heel in World Wrestling Entertainment, but that could change on WWE RAW.

Many expected Dominik Mysterio to potentially join Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. They targeted the young star and attempted to recruit him before Dom's assault last week. Perhaps it isn't the young Mysterio who will join the faction.

What if the legendary Rey Mysterio betrayed his son on WWE RAW? The show is a tribute to the masked legend's career. There will likely be video packages highlighting his illustrious career.

Imagine, after all of the celebration over Rey, he shockingly betrays Dominik and joins Judgment Day. It may be unlikely, but never say never.

#1. Dominik Mysterio may cost his team the win

Dominik Mysterio needs a change. The young superstar has had a lot of success since joining World Wrestling Entertainment. He's been at major premium live events, won tag team gold with his father, and has become popular with fans.

Despite that, he still needs to evolve. Dom has been a stale babyface for his entire run with the company. He's also been in his legendary father's shadow.

Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios on WWE RAW will likely be a tough, even bout. If Dominik wants to evolve, stand out, and build a unique legacy, he may begin by costing his dad the win. Imagine the heat he may receive by not just attacking his father but doing it on a night meant to honor him.

The rivalry between The Mysterios and Judgment Day has been heating up. Will it wrap up after this bout? Will a major star show up? Will something shocking occur? For now, all the WWE Universe can do is wait and see.

