5 Potential finishes for Theory vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is just around the corner. The event is set to take place on July 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Major stars like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre are set to compete in several high-stakes matches.

However, in this article, we will discuss the rivalry between United States Champion Theory and Bobby Lashley. After a brief feud over the past few weeks, the two stars will compete in a singles match for the coveted title.

The match is already interesting, but the finish could make it even more memorable. Here are five potential finishes for the bout.

#5. Theory wins clean at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Theory has played an excellent role as a heel since he was repackaged as Vince McMahon's protege. He has been part of several memorable moments and also competed at WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

However, as of now, he hasn't completely showcased his brute strength and in-ring abilities. Besides that, the upstart hasn't defended the United States Championship against top names to add prestige to his ongoing title reign.

Nonetheless, Money in the Bank 2022 is a great opportunity for him to prove his worth. Defeating a former world champion like Bobby Lashley in clean fashion will certainly skyrocket him to the top of the division.

#4. The All Mighty dominates his opponent

Bobby Lashley has been booked as a dominant force over the last few years. He is a two-time WWE Champion and has scored wins over the likes of Goldberg, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

His recent feud with Omos and MVP was decent, to say the least. However, it might be time for him to transition back to the main event division slowly.

For that to happen, the company needs to fuel the star's momentum heading into SummerSlam steadily. Winning the United States Championship is something he has already done before, and he can surely do it again.

Theory is a stubborn heel, and fans would love to see Lashley decimate him at this weekend's premium live event. The All Mighty might certainly become the new United States Champion at Money in the Bank 2022.

#3. Theory tricks his opponent with mind games

Theory could use some help from Vince McMahon to retain his title

As noted earlier, Theory has been an excellent heel since his alliance with the former WWE Chairman. Being the bad buy, he has used dirty tactics to retain his title, as seen during his feud with Mustafa Ali.

Over the years, stars like The Miz and Eddie Guerrero have used innovative ways to retain their titles. The rising superstar might take a page out of their book and secure his championship on Saturday night.

He can realistically defeat Lashley using something like a smart count-out victory. The 24-year-old can also pretend like he's injured or accuse his opponent of using an illegal weapon. There are many ways to do this and it will surely be constructive for the United States Champion's title reign.

#2. The company continues to tease a dream match at Money in the Bank 2022

Will these stars collide soon?

WWE has been teasing the dream confrontation between the current United States Champion and John Cena for a long time now. July 2 might be the latest installment into the potential rivalry's build-up.

On the June 27 edition of RAW, Theory engaged himself in an argument with the legendary wrestler over the latter's accolades. Cena might have let it go, but Theory is one of the guys who would continue with his mind games.

At Money in the Bank 2022, the United States Champion might use some of John Cena's moves to infuriate the former world champion. Him winning the match with an STF or Attitude Adjustment will ensure an exciting finish to the match.

#1. John Cena interferes to cause trouble

Will The Leader of The Cenation show up at WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

The Leader of The Cenation is known to pull surprises from time to time. He might pull a similar stunt again at Money in the Bank 2022.

Although Cena vs Theory is realistically possible for SummerSlam 2022, the Hollywood star interfering in the United States Championship match will officially start the feud.

He could easily cause a distraction to make sure that the title changes hands. The much-anticipated bout also doesn't require a title to make it relevant. If the 16-time world champion is scheduled to win the match, it is best to let his opponent lose the title before SummerSlam.

This way, Cena can quickly shut up Theory before moving on to his movie commitments. The Cenation Leader showing up at Money in the Bank 2022 seems like a solid possibility.

