5 potential 'Forbidden Door' entrants in the Men's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match

On January 10, 2022, it was reported that "WWE will try for an 'unexpected' forbidden door entrant for the Men's Royal Rumble."

The report came from WrestleVotes, who regularly post behind-the-scenes tidbits via Twitter. It comes after WWE announced that current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James would compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match.

It is the first time Vince McMahon's company has been seen actively promoting another promotion's champion in some time. It left many wondering if the Mickie James announcement would lead to a partnership or more surprise appearances outside the company.

Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an "unexpected" forbidden door entrant for the Men's Royal Rumble. Personally I'm skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough.

For those who are not aware, the 'Forbidden Door' is the term coined to describe an agreement that allows wrestling promotions to work with each other.

All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and NJPW have all come together in recent times. This has usually involved the wrestlers competing in one another's promotion. The report from WrestleVotes has the world of professional wrestling once again talking about who might show up at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

That being said, let's take a look at five potential 'Forbidden Door' entrants who could enter the Men's Royal Rumble match

#5 NJPW's Will Ospreay could enter the Men's WWE Royal Rumble match

Hot off the heels of the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 16 at the Tokyo Dome, Will Ospreay could yet make more magic happen.

Although he lost his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match to Kazuchika Okada on Night Two on January 5, Ospreay still has a fire burning inside of him, wanting more. He has vowed to main event the Tokyo Dome again in the future.

Interestingly, Ospreay will be visiting the United States of America on January 23 to defend his Warrior Wrestling World Title against Brian Cage in Illinois.

Of course, the Royal Rumble comes just a week after Warrior Wrestling's big event. Could this mean WWE and NJPW agree upon Ospreay to stick around for a surprise appearance?

He has plenty of friends within the company. His partner, Bea Priestley, works at NXT UK. Plus, he already has some outstanding beef with the likes of Seth Rollins following their Twitter spat a few years back.

It would certainly make for an interesting entrant. He could easily come out and cut a heel promo and go to work in the ring the only way he could.

