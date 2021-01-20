5 potential matches at WWE Elimination Chamber

One of the main pay-per-views on WWE's road to WrestleMania is Elimination Chamber. In the last few years, we have seen the pay-per-view host various matches that played significant roles in building the WrestleMania card.

The show's main attraction is the chamber itself, which has been used as a brutal weapon ever since its inception. The chamber is home to matches contended for the top titles in WWE or a shot at them. Apart from the chamber match, the event also conducts regular matches that further ongoing storylines.

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at last year's Elimination Chamber

This year's Elimination Chamber will take place on February 21, which means we're just a month away from one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Since it's just around the corner, now would be the perfect time to make some estimated guesses about how the card for the pay-per-view could look.

Given that anything can happen in the WWE, anything could change. Therefore, this list will be predicting potential matches based on the current conditions of WWE. So without further ado, let's get into it.

#5 Mustafa Ali vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE RAW)

Ali as the leader of Retribution

RETRIBUTION debuted in WWE a few months ago. Since then, their goal has been to wreck and destroy everything.

Advertisement

They found direction when Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader and proclaimed to right everything wrong about WWE.

RETRIBUTION has been feuding with various stars on the RAW roster for a while now, and it looks like they have finally found their new target.

Ali wants revenge for Kofi Kingston taking his spot two years ago in the Elimination Chamber and then going on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Ali was planned to get a mega push but got injured, so WWE gave that same push to Kofi, resulting in KofiMania. Kofi didn't take long before responding to what Ali had to say.

Advertisement

Kofi is currently out with a jaw injury. Therefore, this might not be happening at Royal Rumble. However, by the time Elimination Chamber rolls around, Kingston might be cleared. It would set us up for a grudge match between the leader of RETRIBUTION Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston.