5 potential opponents for a possible Shawn Michaels WWE return

It's rare when a wrestling retirement actually sticks. Just ask Terry Funk.

Or, better yet, just ask Shawn Michaels, who has actually retired twice (thrice if you count his hiatus due to a back injury in 1998), only to return to competition. Granted, his latest return was intended as a one night deal during the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia - and only because he considered it a "glorified house show" (the money probably didn't hurt, either.)

Since he retired in 2010, speculation always flares up about a potential return every time Michaels gets physically involved in some sort of angle. These rarely pan out to be anything more than a set-up for a guest referee spot, if anything. Up until 2018, Shawn had been wearing the whole "not breaking his word and staying retired" thing like a badge of honor.

Since that Crown Jewel match, though, it's possible that Michaels has rediscovered the itch to perform in the ring again. Which is why when this happened on SmackDown Live this week...

... the speculation of "one more match" that comes around after something like this happens has a little more gravity to it.

Chances are good that this is just a set-up (albeit a really good one) for a Ziggler/Miz match at SummerSlam. But... if Shawn really has "one more match" in him, who could we be seeing him take on?

This is always fun, so let's take a look at five opponents that Shawn could face in "one more match"

#5 Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler

It's tempting to say "let's get this out of the way" here because it seems like the most obvious pick, all things considered. He's the one who had the heated exchange with him on SmackDown - and he's the one who kicked him in the face right afterwards.

Dolph's been compared to the Heartbreak Kid for years, and it's easy to see why. Both men are great performers, fantastic on the mic, and they're both pretty funny (Ziggler was actually touring comedy clubs during his time away from the ring). He's also a great choice to have in the ring with Michaels, in the unlikely event that age has caught up with HBK more than we expected.

So, it may seem like the obvious choice, but it's also a good one.

