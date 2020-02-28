5 Potential opponents for Goldberg after his Universal Championship win against The Fiend

Goldberg returned the WWE ring once again in Saudi Arabia and had high stakes match against the undefeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

We’ve seen Wyatt take down many opponents including former WWE Champions The Miz and Daniel Bryan and former Universal Champion Finn Balor in his quest to become the most threatening force in the company.

However, he was no match for the 53-year-old Goldberg who Speared the menacing character several times before delivering the Jackhammer in under 3 minutes to pick up the victory.

The victory not only allowed Goldberg to dent The Fiend’s reign of terror, but it also allowed the Hall of Famer to once again win the Universal Championship.

In this article, we will look at the 5 Superstars who could prove to be fitting opponents for Goldberg on SmackDown.

#5 King Corbin

Will the King go after another legend?

Baron Corbin, now known as King Corbin since his victory during the King of the Ring tournament last year, has been stuck in some redundant rivalries.

He had a short feud with Shorty G after the tournament and has been engaged with Roman Reigns for the past several months. At Super ShowDown, Reigns and Corbin battled in a Steel Cage match that was won by Reigns and fans are hopeful that the two men are done fighting each other now.

With that in mind, Corbin will likely be going on looking for new rivalries soon as he has been more of a mid-card heel jobber than anything else.

The company will be looking for a good first rivalry for Goldberg without wanting to take the title off him, and just like before, Corbin could play the role of a menacing heel whose mouth could get him in a rivalry with a legend.

We could see Corbin prove to be the perfect first challenger for Goldberg as not only is he a good heel, but also a very safe Superstar to work with inside the ring.

