5 Potential opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

Who will face The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35?

We are just three months away from the 35th edition of WrestleMania, and if there is one thing for certain- it's the fact that we will see The Undertaker competing in a WrestleMania match.

Despite The Streak being over, The Phenom remains an important figure on the WWE roster. And whether he appears on Raw or SmackDown Live, there is no doubt that he will always have the approval of the crowd.

At last year's WrestleMania, we saw Undertaker face John Cena in a match where The Phenom didn't even need to show up for the build-up. But this year has been a more active year for Undertaker than usual- as we've seen him face Rusev at The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 event. He's also gone up against Triple H in a No Disqualification Match at Super Show-Down 2018, as well as facing D-Generation X alongside Kane at Crown Jewel 2018.

Here is a list of 5 superstars on the current main roster that have a big possibility of becoming The Undertaker's opponent at Wrestlemania 35.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura

Could The King of Strong Style face The Phenom at Wrestlemania 35?

There is no denying that The King of Strong Style would a fantastic opponent for The Undertaker.

Despite the fact that Nakamura hasn't been booked the best as of late, he is still the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble- as well as a former US Champion, which you can't take away from him at all. He still receives reactions from the fans, and Nakamura has a great heel character which has proven to work for him.

He is currently embroiled in a rivalry against Rusev for the US Championship- but the fact that he no longer holds the US title might be an indication that WWE may have bigger plans for him. A match with The Undertaker would be a dream match for many wrestling fans all over the world, as we have never seen the two men face each other before.

Nakamura doesn't have the best of mic skills, but as we've seen during his rivalry with AJ Styles- he can certainly hold his own in a promo despite English being his second language. And we've also seen an improvement in Nakamura's English which has benefitted him during his segments.

You could argue that Nakamura has lost the mystique that he once had when he first arrived at Smackdown, but it wouldn't be hard for him to regain that mystique at all. A simple confrontation between The Undertaker & Shinsuke Nakamura at the Royal Rumble event would work wonders for the pair of them if this rivalry was ever to come into full force.

The Undertaker could eliminate Nakamura in the Royal Rumble match, before having Nakamura eventually rush back into the ring to attack and eliminate The Phenom out of anger and retaliation. This could be the best way to plant seeds for their rivalry, if it was to happen, in the build-up for Wrestlemania 35.

We still don't know for certain if The Undertaker will even be at the Royal Rumble event, but he did compete in the 2018 Royal Rumble match as well as The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018- which might boost the idea of Taker being a surprise entrant for this year's blockbuster match.

