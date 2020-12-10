5 potential opponents for Goldberg if he returns to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was a special guest on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday. During the interview, he surprised many fans when he revealed that he has his sights set on Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Universal Champion was due to defend his title against Reigns at WrestleMania 36. But "The Big Dog" dropped out at the last minute due to the birth of his twin boys and his (perfectly valid) concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Goldberg has several appearances remaining on his WWE contract. So he was always probably going to return at some point. But it looks as though he could be making his way back sooner rather than later. There's always a chance that WWE will call on him for WrestleMania season.

Let's take a look at five potential opponents for Goldberg if he returns to WWE.

#5 Goldberg could want a rematch with Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman and Goldberg have history. Strowman replaced Reigns as Goldberg's WrestleMania opponent at the very last minute.

The match had little build for reasons outside of WWE's control, and the company didn't explain the change, either. Strowman went on to defeat Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship in the most unusual WrestleMania of all time. There's clearly a built-in storyline that's ready to go if WWE decides to pit these stars against each other again.

Goldberg could aim to avenge his loss at WrestleMania 36

Strowman's title run left a lot to be desired. The resulting feuds were not much to write home about. But a rivalry and a rematch with Goldberg, with a decent build this time, could do a lot to restore "The Monster Among Men."

The longer I wait the worse it’s gonna be for everyone!!! Every MF day I get bigger I get faster I get stronger. I am the definition of unstoppable!!!! Y’all must have forgot who the hell I am!!! #RemeberYouDidThis pic.twitter.com/9eDVkbGbAO — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 7, 2020

Sure, we have seen Strowman face Goldberg before. But it was several months ago, so much has changed since their initial encounter. With more investment in the program, WWE would hopefully be able to provide a much better match between these two behemoths.