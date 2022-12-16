5 Potential Opponents for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship If He Defeats Ricochet

On Friday Night Smackdown, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. Ricochet was the person against whom Gunter won the championship back on June 10, 2022. It has been a dominant reign for the “Ring General” since that fateful night. Will it end on Friday night in a rematch?

It certainly looks like another impressive defense for Gunter on Friday night. If that does happen, who could possibly be the one to end the six-month reign? It will certainly take quite a performance to take down the leader of Imperium.

As we try to figure out who Gunter will chop next, here is a list of the top potential opponents for Gunter’s Intercontinental Championship 'If He Defeats Ricochet':

#5. In the list of 5 Potential Opponents for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman

This certainly seems like the most obvious choice. Gunther has been doing something very rare in recent weeks. He has been running from an opponent. You can’t entirely blame him since “The Monster of All Monsters” has been destroying all opponents since his return in September. But Strowman has lacked a real feud. That could change real soon.

Gunther has looked for any opportunity to attack a wounded Strowman in recent weeks. What will happen when they finally face off for the Intercontinental Championship? It seems we will find out soon enough.

#4. Brock Lesnar

It is time for this dream match to finally happen

Brock Lesnar is in need of a meaningful feud after ending his series of matches with Roman Reigns in 2022. He had a match with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel where he picked up a sudden victory only to find himself locked in the Lashley's Hurt Locker. Lesnar is in need of a huge match-up for the future. Enter Gunther.

Rumors are floating around that Gunther will face off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. It is certainly a dream match for all pro wrestling fans. It would be a physical match for the ages. If you throw in the fact that Brock Lesnar has never won an Intercontinental Championship, it could be just the motivation the “Beast” needs in 2023.

#3. Sami Zayn

Can Sami Zayn finally win the Intercontinental Championship again?

The rise of Sami Zayn has been a special story in 2022. The sacrifices he has gone through to gain acceptance from The Bloodline has been some truly compelling television on Smackdown. Now that Zayn looks like he has finally been accepted by The Bloodline, what comes next?

Since Zayn cannot challenge “The Tribal Chief” for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, what can he possibly fight for? Zayn is a former three-time Intercontinental Champion and has fought in some 'Number One Contender' matches just this year. If the goal is to push a credible face that is popular with the crowd, then Sami seems like the ideal candidate. We know he will give Gunther quite a challenge in the ring as well.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Is it time for Drew to win a huge title again?

It seems like the right moment for Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. But the Bloodline interfered, costing Drew the World Championship in Cardiff. It was certainly strange to see McIntyre just accept the loss and move on. Drew McIntyre seems to be truly out of the main event picture at this time.

Drew McIntyre is currently out with an injury right at this moment but has vowed to be back in the near future. If he cannot fight Roman Reigns again, then the Intercontinental Championship seems like a worthy prize for the “Scottish Warrior”. We know that Drew is capable of putting on some physical matches in the past. A challenge against Gunther would be a special moment that would help push the Intercontinental title to the next level.

#1. Sheamus

Who else is ready for another match between these two?

Sheamus has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his illustrious career. At Clash at the Castle this September, he fought Gunther in a truly incredible title match. In twenty brutal minutes, these two men put on one of the most physical matches in recent memory. Gunther won that night but Sheamus received a well-deserved ovation from the 60,000 UK fans.

In a rematch on Smackdown in October, it looked like Gunther was tapped. This caused Sheamus to release the hold just to be on the receiving end of a Shillelagh attack. It seemed that Sheamus would continue to come up short against “The Ring General”.

There seems to be only one logical end to this amazing feud. Sheamus needs to win his first ever Intercontinental Championship. It will be a special moment when it finally happens. And who doesn’t want to see Sheamus challenge Gunther one more time?

