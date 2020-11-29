Sasha Banks won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from her one-time best friend and tag team partner Bayley at this year's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in a thrilling match-up. Usually, Banks has trouble defending titles, but this time, she has already successfully defended the gold in a rematch against Bayley. She also came out strong at WWE Survivor Series, where she defeated WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

As Banks moves on from her rivalry with Bayley, more members of the SmackDown roster will be turning their eyes towards Banks and her title.

Since the WWE draft, the roster has been slightly altered, which opens up some opportunities for different superstars to compete for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Here are five potential new opponents for Banks on WWE SmackDown.

#5 Billie Kay

Like Banks, Billie Kay is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Fans have seen the pair meet in the ring previously, most notably when Sasha Banks and Bayley dropped the women's tag team titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

The IIconics broke up earlier this year after they lost a stipulation match, and Kay and Peyton Royce were later separated in the WWE Draft in October. Since being drafted to SmackDown, fans haven't seen much of Kay in the ring, but she has excelled in backstage segments and on commentary due to her fun persona and remarkable comedic timing.

Fans seem to really be getting behind Kay recently. She is skilled in the ring, and she's also an impressive talker. It would be great to see her have a high-profile feud against the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Banks at some point. Here, their history as rivals in the tag team division could be explored, and their differing stories regarding the downfall of their respective tag teams also offers a compelling narrative.