Money in the Bank turned out to be incredible!

Money in the Bank was a great event that saw WWE cook up some interesting matches behind closed doors and at a brand new venue. The WWE Headquarters was the center of attention during the end of the show as twelve Superstars battled for a chance to win the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank contracts.

The Money in the Bank PPV also saw the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship get defended at the event, as Drew McIntyre took on Seth Rollins while Braun Strowman competed against his former leader, Bray Wyatt.

In an exclusive interview with @SKProWrestling's @ALAN_JOSE_JOHN, @DMcIntyreWWE revealed how the veteran #WWE Superstar, @WWETheBigShow, motivated him throughout his tenure and reacted to his win at The Grandest Stage of Them All. #RAW #WrestleMania36 pic.twitter.com/HtrhWdVDr6 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) May 8, 2020

The New Day was also set to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against three other top teams from the Blue brand, while Bayley put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against the much improved Tamina.

Jeff Hardy made a great return to the ring at Money in the Bank, and R-Truth got another chance to have a big comic moment during the show before he was put away by Bobby Lashley in a matter of minutes.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right at the Money in the Bank PPV last night.

#5 Jeff Hardy’s return to the ring at Money in the bank

There needs to be more matches between Jeff Hardy and Cesaro! #WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/LTjXrcR0sn — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) May 10, 2020

The Kickoff show of the event hosted two of WWE’s hardest working veterans, Jeff Hardy and Cesaro. Hardy had been away from SmackDown for quite some time now and was making his in-ring return, while Cesaro has been involved in a series of mixed bookings that haven’t hurt his performance but have taken a toll on his credibility.

The Swiss Cyborg looked to give Hardy the return of his life as he took control of the match from the opening bell and took down The Charismatic Enigma. Hardy wasn’t ready to stay down for too long and continued to find openings to remain in the match.

We saw a slightly different side to Hardy in this match, as he was ready to pull off some power moves such as spinebusters and slams along with his usual high flying maneuvers. Cesaro still had the advantage as he was the more powerful Superstar, and he kept Hardy down with a series of strikes.

Both men hit every big move they could on one another until Hardy scored the victory with a Swanton Bomb to make a big return at Money in the Bank.

This was a great match that would have gotten the crowd going if a live audience was present. Both men took each other to the edge and reminded the WWE Universe that they are still fit and ready to deliver whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Hardy scoring a victory over Sheamus’ former partner could end up being an interesting storyline point as the two men will go head to head sooner than later.