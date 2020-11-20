5 potential outcomes from Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series 2020 takes place this Sunday and boasts a lineup featuring WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown going head-to-head in a battle for brand supremacy.

TFW you know it is #SurvivorSeries this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/Go7KgF7ggP — WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 17, 2020

The two Survivor Series matches have Team RAW, consisting of Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle, taking on Team SmackDown with Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, and another wrestler not yet chosen.

On the women's side, Team RAW consists of Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, and Lana who will face Team SmackDown with Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and two more competitors to be determined.

Newly-crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will fight Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a highly-anticipated match.

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns is a much-anticipated match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka will take on SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks in another match between these long-time rivals.

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day take on their SmackDown counterparts The Street Profits, while United States Champion Bobby Lashley faces Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

And finally, this year's show will host the final farewell to The Undertaker.

The Undertaker will make his final appearance at Survivor Series

Advertisement

These exciting inter-brand matches give the event many possibilities for some very interesting outcomes.

In this article, we will look at five potential outcomes from Survivor Series.

#5 Carmella interferes and costs Sasha Banks the match against Asuka at Survivor Series

The new and untouchable Carmella

Survivor Series is the perfect place for Carmella to continue her assaults on Sasha Banks.

The Boss successfully defended her newly-won SmackDown women's championship against Bayley earlier this month. However, Banks' celebrations were cut short when Carmella superkicked her at the top of the ramp. To add insult to injury, the same thing happened the following week.

Asuka and Sasha Banks have a long and storied history. During the summer, they were locked in a bitter rivalry over the Women's Tag Team Championships and the RAW Women's Championship. Banks captured the Red brand's Championship in controversial fashion at Extreme Rules but lost it to Asuka at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Asuka and Sasha Banks had a long rivalry

Fast forward to now, and both are the babyface champions of their respective brands. WWE won't want to weaken either of the women's champions. Asuka is in no particular feud with anyone from RAW, therefore, it would be best if WWE went for a dodgy finish.

Carmella getting involved and costing Sasha Banks the match will be an easy albeit cheap way out for WWE to keep both champions strong by not taking the loss while furthering The Boss' next feud.