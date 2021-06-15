5 potential replacements for William Regal as NXT GM

At the end of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, NXT General Manager William Regal said he "thinks it's time for a change". While it hasn't been confirmed that Regal is leaving NXT, thinking of a potential replacement for Regal as NXT General Manager is exciting.

Regal became the NXT GM in 2014 after it was felt that the role of NXT commentator should've been used as a way to groom announcers for their future in the WWE. Regal was instrumental in bringing wrestlers to NXT and was even a trainer at the performance center.

Apart from being one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, Regal has been a fan favorite of NXT fans ever since his role began. Let's look at 5 potential replacements for William Regal as General Manager.

Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe

In April 2021, WWE released talent including Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Samoa Joe. Many speculated about where the Samoan Submission Machine would go after the release until reports came out that NXT was looking to bring Joe back.

Very speculative, but numerous WWE and NXT talent and staff members have informed me that they've heard NXT is interested in bringing Samoa Joe back.



Leading up to TakeOver, reports emerged that Joe was spotted at WWE's Performance Center, leading to speculation that an NXT return is imminent, if not certain.

While it was reported that Joe's role in NXT would be an in-ring role, he could be a very reputable General Manager. Not only is Samoe Joe one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time, but he is an extremely intimidating force. Joe is also a gifted wrestler on the microphone, which he showed while he was commentating on Raw.

Samoa Joe as NXT GM would be a serious shake-up, and could even help transition him into an in-ring role.

