5 Potential storylines for Ric Flair if he returns to WWE

When Ric Flair was released by WWE in 2021, his departure was less than what you might call 'amicable'. The Nature Boy heavily criticized WWE, saying they had essentially stabbed him in the back. At the time, it appeared that his time with the promotion, and possibly with sports entertainment altogether, could be over.

He's now back in wrestling headlines as he prepares to wrestle his final career match at Starrcast V on July 31. With Flair back in wrestling, he has tried to mend as many fences with WWE as possible recently. It seems there's at least some line of communication between the company and the 16-time World Champion once again.

If that's the case, what if he does eventually return to World Wrestling Entertainment? At 73, he surely can't wrestle, but his star power alone could get him a role within the organization.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential angles for Ric Flair if he ever returns to WWE.

#5. Flair could work for the promotion as a producer, adviser and ambassador

This is a longshot because it's well known that Space Mountain can't stand not being in the public eye. However, if he desperately wants to return to the company and the money is right, he might be willing to work in the background.

Someone with his knowledge and legendary stature could fill a lot of roles. Once again, this would have to be the right fit for the promotion. Ric would also have to be willing to step behind the curtain to make it happen.

#4. He could assume the role of WWE Authority Figure

This one isn't as intriguing as some of the others, as we've already seen Flair in a role like this. He was the promotion's 'co-owner' with Vince McMahon in the early 2000's.

Most viewers seem to be souring on the idea of having authority figures dominate the programming. But Flair would be different. Him on the microphone makes everything more interesting, no matter the role.

#3. The Nature Boy could stand side by side with The Miz

Flair has made no secret of his affinity for The Miz. He's even said that if there was a modern-day version of The Four Horsemen, The A-Lister would be a part of the group. That's high praise, indeed.

The Miz is a future Hall of Famer and possibly the company's second-best heel right now, behind Roman Reigns. The dastardly duo could provide a whole new bag of tricks on WWE's babyfaces. With Flair by The Miz's side, the promo work between the two would be 'AWESOME!'

#2. Ric Flair could return as a manager and mentor to Theory

It's pretty clear that Theory is tagged as a future WWE Champion. So, who better to manage the current Mr. Money in the Bank than the greatest champion of all-time?

Theory has a lot of the same swagger as The Nature Boy, so the combination of the two of them could provide for a lot of entertaining moments. Theory is already good at cutting promos, but learning from the microphone master will only make him better.

What if these two huge egos could coexist? It could make for both a fun and frightening combination.

#1. The Nature Boy could act as a nemesis to his daughter Charlotte

WWE has always enjoyed family rivalries, but this one comes with a twist. If Charlotte gets close to passing her father's mark of 16 world titles, a little family jealousy would make for a great storyline.

Ric could essentially send a few different wrestlers to stop his daughter as she runs the gauntlet on a quest for gold. This would inevitably lead to a reunion between the two, with Ric finally helping her win in the end.

The two could then have an emotional reunion, which would be a more fitting way for Space Mountain to finally exit WWE for good this time.

