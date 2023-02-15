5 potential swerves WWE could be planning for Elimination Chamber 2023 

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is just three days away now. The premium live event is scheduled to air live on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The promotion has announced five mouthwatering matches for the event so far. While Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against five other WWE Superstars in an Elimination Chamber Match.

Furthermore, Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley in singles action, and an Elimination Chamber Match to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship are also scheduled for Saturday.

On another note, fans can expect the creative team to have a few twists and turn up their sleeves this Saturday to not only add that surprise element to the event but also lay down the breadcrumbs for potential bouts at The Show of Shows.

In this piece, we take a look at five such swerves that the company could have in store for us on February 18.

#5. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attack Natalya backstage; The Rowdy One enters and wins the Elimination Chamber Match

Alfredo Duro @alfredoduro1 RONDA ROUSEY está de vuelta. Se unió a SHAYNA BASZLER para imponer un duro castigo a NATALYA y SHOTZI. La ex campeona de la UFC promete grandes emociones en los próximos eventos y avisa de sus intenciones para #WrestleMania Ocurrió anoche en #SmackDown RONDA ROUSEY está de vuelta. Se unió a SHAYNA BASZLER para imponer un duro castigo a NATALYA y SHOTZI. La ex campeona de la UFC promete grandes emociones en los próximos eventos y avisa de sus intenciones para #WrestleMania Ocurrió anoche en #SmackDown https://t.co/nnBitDuQco

Last week's SmackDown saw the return of Ronda Rousey. The Rowdy One joined forces with Shayna Baszler to lay waste to Natalya. While Shotzi showed up to make the save, it was to no avail as the heel duo stood tall over the babyfaces to end the segment.

Given how things unfolded, WWE has announced a tag match between the two teams for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, this rivalry could be carried forward to the Elimination Chamber.

The creative team could have Baszler and Rousey take out Natalya before her Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday. The Baddest Woman on the Planet could then go on to replace The Queen of Harts in the Chamber bout.

The company could then have Baszler play a key role in helping her partner win the Chamber match. This would then set up a huge match between Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Hollywood.

#4. Rey Mysterio shows up to save Edge & Beth Phoenix, the veteran finally lays his hands on Dominik

WWE @WWE All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party 😬 https://t.co/pd8Abtpot1

Edge & Beth Phoenix will take on Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2023. However, this may not end too well for the husband-wife duo, as potential interference from Dominik Mysterio seems highly likely.

The creative team could have Dominik make his presence felt during the contest to help Ripley and Balor prevail over their opponents. The Judgment Day could then join forces to launch an attack on The Rated-R Superstar and Beth Phoenix, only for Rey Mysterio to show up and make the save.

As you may know, the veteran has shied away from laying hands on his son. However, with the father-son duo rumored to lock horns in a match at WrestleMania, Rey could finally attack Dominik at Elimination Chamber.

#3. Kevin Owens helps Sami Zayn prevail over Roman Reigns

F Sϙυαɾҽ🛞 #SamiZayn @HamidRaza52 What if Kevin Owens helps Sami Zayn to win WWE undisputed universal Championship at Elimination chamber..🤔 What if Kevin Owens helps Sami Zayn to win WWE undisputed universal Championship at Elimination chamber..🤔

Sami Zayn is scheduled to lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship on Saturday. While the former winning the match looks a bit distant, it isn't impossible.

The creative team could have Kevin Owens show up during the match to exact revenge on The Bloodline. The Prizefighter could help his former friend prevail over The Tribal Chief to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

The former Honorary Uce winning the championship in his hometown would not only be an emotional moment but would also be a fitting end to the ongoing storyline. Moreover, this would launch Zayn's career to new heights.

#2. Jey Uso turns on Sami Zayn to cost him his match

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Jey Uso return at the eleventh hour to feature in the tag team Championship match alongside his brother Jimmy Uso. While he still wasn't sure about his future in The Bloodline, he shared a moment with Sami Zayn backstage.

However, WWE could throw a curveball at us by having Jey turn on the former Honorary Uce at the Elimination Chamber. The one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champion could side with his family to cost Zayn his match against Roman Reigns.

#1. John Cena returns to challenge Austin Theory for a match at WrestleMania 39

Xero News @NewsXero As of 2 weeks ago, John Cena vs. Austin Theory was pencilled in for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39



Gunther would then defend the Intercontinental Championship on Night 2. As of 2 weeks ago, John Cena vs. Austin Theory was pencilled in for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39Gunther would then defend the Intercontinental Championship on Night 2.

Austin Theory is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed in an Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday.

While The A-Town Down Superstar is currently the hot favorite to win the bout, the night may not end too well for him. Given Theory is rumored to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39, he could be confronted by the former WWE Champion after his match.

The creative team could have Cena return and interrupt Theory's celebrations. The former face of the company could then deliver an Attitude Adjustment on his rival before challenging him for a WrestleMania match.

Who will win the Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes