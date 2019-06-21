5 potential venues for AEW's debut on TNT

The expectations from AEW's debut show on TNT is humongous

With ALL OUT selling out in about fifteen minutes, AEW has once proven why they are the most talked-about brand in wrestling today. The Jacksonville-based promotion has had a sound marketing strategy which has seen them capture the imagination of wrestling fans all around the world. The promotion has been making huge waves ever since it was announced and it is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

With names like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody, and The Young Bucks, the future couldn't be brighter for the Tony Khan backed promotion. They already have sold out two big shows in record time and have also secured a huge TV deal with TNT which sees them debuting their weekly TV on the network come fall. Although an official date is yet to be announced for AEW's debut on TV, it is expected to be a big show with huge production value.

With that being said, here are five potential venues for AEW's debut show on TNT:

#5 State Farm Arena (Atlanta, Georgia)

It makes sense for AEW to have their first TV show in Atlanta

With record-breaking sell out of ALL OUT, AEW has become the hottest commodity in the wrestling world right now. The company's strategy of giving fans what they want has earned them huge brownie points and their fanbase is only going to grow with time. Ever since it's inception, AEW has been billed by fans as the second coming of WCW, although they are nothing like the Atlanta-based promotion.

The similarities between AEW and WCW don't just end there. With Cody being one of the creative minds behind the promotion, comparison to his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, the creative genius behind the success of WCW, all are but natural. In addition to all of these, AEW's TV deal with TNT, a TV station based out of Atlanta and the former owners of WCW, only goes to show the connection between AEW and Atlanta.

We already know that production costs for AEW's weekly show will be borne by WarnerMedia and therefore it would make sense for both the parties to hold the very first show in the partnership in Atlanta at The State Farm Arena, which can house more than 16,000 people.

