5 Potential Winners for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Who will win this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy?

WrestleMania has always been sport entertainment's biggest event for a reason, and that includes seeing some of the biggest names competing in the same ring.

To make WrestleMania events more dynamic and include more superstars in the grand event, WWE established the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2014 to honor André's legacy.

Since WrestleMania 30, we have seen the battle royal take place annually at WrestleMania, and we’ve seen both big names, and not so big names, to win the trophy on separate occasions.

Similarly, the event will once again be held on this year’s show, and we expect it to be as good as the others in the past. WWE has announced a total of 29 names who will participate in the battle royal.

Keeping that in mind, we have come up with a list of 5 superstars who could win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and potentially benefit from that triumph.

#5 Braun Strowman

Will the Monster have another worthless trophy to his name?

The winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble is one of the obvious choices here. The entire Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal story-line has been built around The Monster Among Men and two Saturday Night Live hosts. This gives him more prominence than any other superstar who will take part in the match.

While Strowman would be a very obvious contender, his win might not excite fans as much. However, keeping his current standings in mind, WWE might still pull the trigger on this one.

Strowman has slipped down far too low in the Raw roster, and he needs to start climbing back up again.

While this battle royal doesn’t offer anything at the end of the day, it will help Strowman get back in the spotlight after the event and gain some real matches which can help him improve his current value.

Strowman’s size would also justify the name of the battle royal, similar to what Big Show’s win in 2016 did.

