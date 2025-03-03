5 potential WrestleMania 41 matches that were set up at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE

John Cena and Bianca Belair earned title shots at WrestleMania 41 by winning their respective Elimination Chamber matches. With their wins, the major title matches were set, leaving many stars without dance partners for The Show of Shows. Despite not competing for championships, a few notable feuds were set up in Toronto.

Ad

As the last major main roster premium live event before The Showcase of The Immortals, the Elimination Chamber in Toronto laid the groundwork for the next five possible matches at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, a battle of unstable WWE veterans

Ad

Trending

Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens battled The Bloodline in the summer of 2024. However, once Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa's group at Bad Blood, Owens attacked The American Nightmare following the event.

Orton tried to bring peace between the two, but Owens took out The Viper with a Piledriver for siding with Rhodes. That kept The Legend Killer out of action for nearly five months. The 14-time World Champion returned for revenge after KO defeated Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

The Prizefighter wasn't satisfied with the carnage and attempted to dump Zayn headfirst onto the concrete. Orton emerged and delivered an RKO to Owens. The Viper tried to hit KO with the punt kick, but the officials saved him.

With Zayn certainly out of the picture following a brutal beatdown by Owens, all signs hint at a showdown between Orton and the Canadian star at this year's Show of Shows.

#4. Alexa Bliss and a mystery partner vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Ad

Liv Morgan eliminated Alexa Bliss from both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Bliss was clearly unhappy each time, staring down her adversary after each moment.

Bliss is one of the top stars in the company, and it is almost certain that she will be featured at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez currently hold the Women's Tag Team Title, and it seems like Little Miss Bliss could go after Morgan and the team on the Road to WrestleMania.

Ad

Given that she will be outnumbered by The Judgment Day, Bliss could join the Wyatt Sicks and reunite with her former tag team partner, Nikki Cross. In recent weeks, there have been multiple teases of Alexa joining Uncle Howdy's faction.

#3. Jade Cargill's attack culminates at WrestleMania 41

Ad

While the truth will be revealed more when both sides talk, Jade vs. Bianca Belair would have been more worthy of a WrestleMania match than Cargill vs. Naomi.

Naomi is a trusted veteran, but many believe she isn't as big a star as The EST. If Triple H wants to book Cargill in a featured singles match and Belair didn't help The Glow, The Storm could get her revenge at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

If there's more to the story, things will obviously change. But with how things were handled to start the women's Chamber match, don't be surprised if Naomi gets another whooping in Las Vegas.

#2. Damian Priest is Drew McIntyre's newest obsession

Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre from both the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber. However, The Scottish Warrior didn't let it go unpunished as he attacked The Archer of Infamy before leaving the cage.

Ad

That, in turn, led to Priest's elimination from the match. The two have been colliding ever since both joined SmackDown during the "transfer window" earlier this year.

Since neither former World Champion will be questing for gold on the Road to WrestleMania 41, battling out to potentially be the first challenger after The Show of Shows could be in the cards.

#1. Seth Rollins and CM Punk continue their feud at WrestleMania 41

Unlike McIntyre and Priest, the feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has already been showcased for the WWE Universe. Punk picked up a big win over The Visionary on RAW Premiere on Netflix.

Ad

Due to the heated nature of their rivalry, it would never end after only one match. While The Best in the World tried to move on, Rollins stated it wasn't over after the loss.

Getting eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble only intensified Rollins' hatred for his adversary. He returned the favor by costing Punk the Chamber victory with a Curb Stomp. Cena took advantage and earned his shot at Rhodes.

Both rivals have cost each other a chance at main eventing WrestleMania 41. If Roman Reigns isn't involved, there's more than enough story for The Architect and The Best in the World to clash again this April in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.