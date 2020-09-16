5 potential Hollywood breakout stars currently in WWE

What do The Rock, John Cena, Batista, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant and Kevin Nash all have in common? That's right. They were able to parlay their success inside a wrestling ring into a career in Hollywood. Or at least the opportunity at a career in Hollywood.

All the men listed above, as well as a few others not named, have had varying degrees of success as actors. Triple H, for example, earned himself a role in the third instalment of The Blade franchise in the early 2000's. After that, he decided staying in the wrestling business was best for him.

Kevin Nash, meanwhile, has carved out a nice career for himself with bit roles in Magic Mike, John Wick, The Punisher and a number of other on-screen credits. Then you have The Rock, John Cena and Batista, who are three of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

Today we're going to take a look at five WWE superstars who have the potential to be the next breakout Hollywood stars. Why? Well, because the WWE Universe is buzzing following the release of the Mandalorian Season Two trailer, which confirmed an upcoming role for The Boss Sasha Banks.

Any of the five wrestlers listed here certainly have the star power and ability to make it big in Hollywood. Some of them we know are going to get a chance to prove themselves, others we'll have to wait and see.

So, let's just start with the obvious given today's news and trailer drop, shall we?

#1 Sasha Banks in Hollywood?

Oh Snap! Is Sasha playing a Jedi?! Hype level 15/10! https://t.co/18HmRSF9rw — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) September 15, 2020

The Boss is dipping her toes into the Hollywood pool for the first time with her role in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian. Actually, allow me to rephrase. Sasha Banks is jumping head first into the deep end of the Hollywood pool. She has scored a role in one of the hottest television shows of 2019.

The Disney+ original series was not only tremendously popular with Star Wars fans, but also critics alike as it netted 15 Emmy nominations. We don't yet know the size or importance of Sasha's character. However, it seems pretty note-worthy that she was shown in the newly-released trailer at the same time as some fairly important dialogue.

No matter how much screen time The Boss has, or how significant her character is, this is a major opportunity. Even the smallest role in a major film or TV production can be the catalyst to superstardom. Just look at what The Mummy Returns did for The Rock.