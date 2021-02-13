5 Potential challengers for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber 

This past week on WWE Monday Night RAW, Shane McMahon made his return to the company. He was on the show to help Adam Pearce announce the first Elimination Chamber Match of the year.

Drew McIntyre will put his WWE Championship on the line inside the unforgiving steel structure against Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, and Randy Orton. This bout will probably escalate the tensions between McIntyre and Sheamus.

According to various reports, WWE is set to break a three-year tradition, as the company will not hold a Women's Elimination Chamber Match this year. One could argue that there aren't enough contenders in the tag team division to push for those titles to be defended, either.

WWE has typically presented two Elimination Chamber matches on the show of the same name. As a result, the most obvious choice this year would be for Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Championship in the steel structure.

If Reigns is forced to defend his title at the second pay-per-view of the year, there are several current WWE stars who deserve to challenge him for the title.

#5. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens could fight for the title at WWE Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens came up short in his attempt to defeat Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but he could be handed another chance.

Advertisement

The former champion collided with Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. But after the botched finish, it could be argued that the referee cost Owens the match. The WWE official stopped the ten count because Reigns was stuck in a pair of handcuffs. For this reason, Owens has a logical reason to demand a rematch.

WWE doesn't seem prepared to push Reigns into a new feud at the moment. Owens attacked the champion last week on SmackDown, so it seems like this rivalry will continue.

It's also worth noting that Jey Uso wouldn't be able to interfere in the match this time around. Uso has cost Owens his matches with Reigns in the past, so it would make sense to remove that element at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Reigns has been inside the chamber before, so he'll have experience on his side. Regardless, Owens' inclusion in this match could make the contest even more exciting.