5 potential WWE Championship matches for WrestleMania 38

The Royal Rumble premium live event kickstarted the road to WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. In doing so, the star-studded show laid the foundation for the grand spectacle's marquee matches. However, the direction for sports entertainment's most prestigious title and its champion remains ambiguous.

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to win the top prize at the Rumble, shocking many fans. In a surprising turn of events, the win came as a result of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's betrayal. The next night on RAW, the All-Mighty learned that he would defend his newly-won prize inside the Elimination Chamber against Lesnar, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Seth Rollins later this month.

Recent reports indicate that Lashley's opponent for WrestleMania has been decided, but the challenger's identity hasn't been disclosed. Vince McMahon is notorious for randomly changing plans on a whim, so it can be assumed that the WWE Championship match isn't set in stone yet.

Moreover, the six-man Elimination Chamber match could give rise to several possibilities. The field is so level that it is virtually impossible to predict a winner at this point.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential WWE Championship matches for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Big E for the WWE Championship

This one seems like an odd pick, but the story would have been different a month ago. Heading into the new year, Big E was the reigning WWE Champion and his biggest threat was the All-Mighty.

However, owing to circumstances beyond everyone's control, Brock Lesnar was inserted into the main event of Day 1 as a replacement to Roman Reigns, and the rest is history. Barring the Beast's last-minute inclusion, the Powerhouse of Positivity might still be holding the top prize today.

Since losing the championship, Big E has fallen down the pecking order and has seemingly returned to being just another guy on the main roster. His plight is such that he wasn't even considered for a spot in the six-man Elimination Chamber match and was a non-factor in the Men's Royal Rumble this year.

Fortunately, all hope isn't lost for the powerhouse of the New Day. It's possible he was intentionally left out of the Elimination Chamber match in order to revisit an old rivalry with Lashley for the most prestigious title in sports entertainment. Big E never received a fair one-on-one rematch for the title he lost, and he may come calling for the All-Mighty at WrestleMania to exact his revenge.

While Bobby Lashley vs. Big E lacks the freshness WrestleMania matches should have, it does carry some of the so-called "big match" feel. They do share considerable history, which might factor into a future storyline.

