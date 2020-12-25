5 potential WWE women's tag teams that could form in 2021

In a recent interview with WWE India, current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks named Alexa Bliss as a member of the women's division that she would like to partner up with, and become one of the growing numbers of women's tag teams.

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss are no strangers to WWE's tag team division and have both held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice with their respective partners, Bayley and Nikki Cross.

Currently, the women's tag team division in WWE is rather thin. 2020 felt somewhat like a year of breakups, with The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, the Golden Role Models, and The IIconics all calling it quits through the year.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and Asuka will be defending their titles across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, allowing new women's tag teams to form across all three of WWE's brands.

Here are five women's tag teams that could form in WWE in 2021.

#5 Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart

Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart have both had a great year in WWE. Ripley kicked off 2020 as the NXT Women's Champion and was a part of the first NXT title match at WrestleMania.

Shotzi Blackheart has also gone from strength to strength to become a fan favorite in NXT. The star hosted the NXT revival of Halloween Havoc to a great fan reception, and also led her own team in the women's War Games match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart have teamed together successfully on multiple occasions in NXT, and have always worked really well as a duo. The pair have shown great in-ring chemistry, and are both charismatic performers with a unique look that sets them apart from the other members of WWE's women's division.

The pair could come together as a women's tag team in WWE, and it would be exciting to see them challenge the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, especially given Rhea Ripley's history with Charlotte Flair.