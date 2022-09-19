5 promising long-term WWE storylines that could pay off soon

WWE's creative team has a massive talent roster to craft storylines for. With three shows, seven hours of weekly television, multiple podcasts, and web shows, the company is constantly churning out storylines. These are often short-term and direct, with the talent involved in setting up matches through promos, backstage segments, and in-ring brawls.

These short-term feuds often culminate in big matches at premium live events or in the main events of weekly television shows. Other storylines, however, carry on longer, with a slower burn, building to a more epic conclusion. There are currently a few examples of these storylines all over the product, with some nearer to the conclusion than others.

Here are five of the most promising long-term storylines in WWE that could pay off very soon:

#5: The WWE returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi

Could the return of Boss-N-Glow be upon us?

One of WWE's biggest reported stories of 2022 has been the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation. The former women's tag team champions infamously walked out of the company due to creative differences with the company's former chairman in May, leaving the titles vacant. Since then, new champions have been crowned and dethroned, with Damage CTRL currently holding the gold.

While it is unknown whether Banks and Naomi will return, many fans dream of seeing them face off against the Bayley-led faction. The Boss N’Glow connection has been busy walking runways and red carpets, but the landscape is set to make a blazing return. With Damage CTRL at the top of the division and Triple H doing a great job of pulling off pleasantly surprising fan-favorite returns, optimism is at its peak for this epic reintroduction.

#4: The coming of age of Austin Theory

The Protege's time may be near

One of WWE's most reliable devices for long-term storytelling is the Money In The Bank contract. While its holders can cash in on the same night they win it, they can also hold it for up to a year.

The current men's MITB holder, Austin Theory, is a perfect example of a future star with a golden ticket on the cusp of greatness. Since he was anointed as Mr. McMahon's protege in November 2021, the youngster has rapidly grown into perhaps one of the best heels in the company. Every babyface that faces him instantly becomes a fan favorite, and he himself proves, with each passing week, that he can hang with the best.

As Theory grows into one of the top heels in WWE, it looks increasingly likely that he will successfully cash in on his contract within the next few months.

#3: The redemption of Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is arguably the funniest character in WWE today. The Bloodline's Honorary Uce has consistently been one of its most entertaining members since aligning himself with them. His varying dynamics with each member of the faction have become increasingly intriguing, teasing a babyface turn for The Master Strategist.

Zayn's sycophantic relationship with Roman Reigns, friendly rapport with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and escalating tension with Jey Uso make him arguably the most compelling member of the faction. Intertwining these relationships with his long-standing frenemy dynamic with Kevin Owens raises many fascinating possibilities. Could Zayn and Owens eventually join forces to dethrone The Usos?

The WWE Universe can't wait to see what's next for Sami Zayn.

#2: The dethronement of Roman Reigns/coronation of Cody Rhodes

Who will unseat Roman Reigns from the mountaintop?

Roman Reigns has been the undoubted ruler in WWE for more than two years. The Tribal Chief is on the run of his lifetime, vanquishing legends, monsters, beasts and even family members to stay atop the foodchain. Whether alone or with the help of his Bloodline members, Reigns has maintained his status as the undisputed Universal Champion by any means necessary.

The near-unbeatable aura generated by Reigns' dominance has created a void for a mega-babyface to step in and dethrone him. Whenever this happens, it will be an epic moment that elevates the chosen superstar to The Tribal Chief's stratospheric level. The highly anticipated moment edges closer to every passing day, with Cody Rhodes being the prime candidate to pull off the historic feat.

Rhodes defeating Reigns will make him the new face of WWE, while the Austin Theory could garner generational heel heat by ruining the moment with a cash-in on the new champion.

#1: The implosion of The Bloodline could radically alter the WWE landscape.

While the crowning of Roman Reigns' conqueror could create one or two megastars, The Bloodline's implosion could create many more. The most dominant faction in the recent history of WWE has been the centerpiece of the product for more than a year. Yet, it has found a new level of dominance with the addition of Solo Sikoa, who brought NXT gold into the fold.

Whichever superstar dethrones Reigns, Sikoa and The Usos could become the next big stars in WWE's singles and tag divisions. Beyond that, the faction's eventual fallout with The Tribal Chief could elevate each member to a new level.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and now AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be a bigger singles star by the time The Bloodline disbands? Sami Zayn Solo Sikoa 0 votes so far