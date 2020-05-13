5 Questions WWE needs to answer after Money in the Bank 2020

What will happen after money in the bank 2020?

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 is in the history books. And there is a lot to digest after the show. This year's Money in the Bank match was billed as the most unique one in WWE history. And it surely lived up to that. The match was hilarious, entertaining, and shocking. Apart from the main event, there was some incredible wrestling action and some crazy moments.

The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins was executed to perfection. They didn’t seem to miss a beat. Also, the Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained their titles in an amazing opener. All four teams had great chemistry in the ring.

The majority of the fans liked the show last night. But there are many things that the fans were left wondering about when the show was over. In this article, we will take a look at the 5 questions which WWE needs to answer after Money in the Bank 2020-

#5 Will Otis become a world champion?

After brawling inside the entire WWE Headquarters, it was Otis who ended up winning the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The finish was weird because AJ Styles had the briefcase in his hands but he somehow spilled it. Otis caught the briefcase and was declared the winner. Moreover, this is something no one saw coming. The odds had Styles and Aleister Black as the favorites to win this match. But WWE pulled a swerve and gave us a shocking finish.

There is no doubt that everyone loves Otis. But was he the right choice to become Mr. Money in the Bank? And will he go on to become world champion? WWE has got the fans wondering if this means something big for Otis. It is too early to tell if that will happen. But, WWE has a big task of answering the fans on Friday night and the Heavy Machinery member will be the guest on a special edition of Miz TV. Will he reveal his true intentions on SmackDown?