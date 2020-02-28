5 Quickest victories of Brock Lesnar

Take me down to the Suplex City

Brock Lesnar is known to be the strongest and meanest force in the WWE. In fact, he is arguably the toughest man to defeat in the entire wrestling industry.

For almost two decades, we’ve watched Lesnar walk into the arena, squash his opponents in less than five minutes, and leave the ring leaving his opponents and the WWE Universe in shock.

Several of Lesnar’s victories have been the quickest of all time which makes some of his encounters a treat to watch for the fans.

While Lesnar has handed a defeat to many of his opponents in under two minutes, it’s important to note that Lesnar himself has lost under two minutes a couple of times.

Kurt Angle defeated him in 1 minute 17 seconds on SmackDown after Eric Angle took a beating from him and proved to be a distraction. Goldberg defeated Lesnar in 1 minute 25 seconds at Survivor Series 2016 in a dream match for the fans.

In this article, we will look at the 5 quickest victories of The Beast Incarnate, and how they’ve affected the Superstars involved.

#5 Ricochet - 90 Seconds

The latest edition of Lesnar’s quickest wins comes in at number 5 on the list.

During the 2020 Royal Rumble, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar decided to enter the Royal Rumble match as he saw no man in the locker room fit enough to face him at the event.

While Lesnar enjoyed thirteen straight eliminations during the match, it was a low-blow by Ricochet that ended up marking the end of his stay as Drew McIntyre Claymore kicked him over the top rope and out of the ring.

Soon after, Ricochet won the No.1 contender’s match for a chance to face the WWE Champion at Super ShowDown 2020 on an episode of RAW.

Ricochet entered the match with high hopes and a lot of support from the fans even though most of us were sure that he wouldn’t make it out of the ring victoriously.

However, what happened was completely unexpected as Lesnar managed to squash the highflyer with just a few German Suplexes followed by an F5. The match was over in one minute thirty seconds, reminding fans that no one who crosses Lesnar’s path without taking a trip down to the Suplex City!

