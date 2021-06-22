5 Randy Orton championship matches inside Hell in a Cell 

Randy Orton has been a part of WWE for two decades and in that time, has been a consistent performer near the top of the card.

When a WWE Superstar spends a long time at the main-event level, they are often involved in some of the most demanding matches the company has to offer. The Hell in a Cell Match is possibly one of the most dangerous matches hosted by WWE every year.

Randy Orton has found himself inside the devilish structure more often than most other superstars. In his legendary career, Orton has wrestled in eight Hell in a Cell Matches. Of those matches, he has won five and lost three. On top of wrestling in a Hell in a Cell match, Orton has even had to defend his title in the match five different times.

His title matches were always intriguing, and so the following are five of Randy Orton's championship matches inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

#5 WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton's most recent Hell in a Cell match came at the 2020 edition of the pay-per-view. Drew McIntyre and Orton had been involved in a long feud. The duo had met at SummerSlam, where McIntyre was able to retain the title following an innovative pinfall.

Randy Orton again lost to Drew McIntyre when he faced the superstar at Clash of Champions in an ambulance match. Each of the legends Orton had assaulted over the past few months returned during the course of the match and attacked Orton, leading to him losing.

Finally, Orton faced Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the pay-per-view of the same name later that year. This time, McIntyre was unable to defeat Orton and The Viper came away as the new WWE Champion.

The match was Orton's eighth inside the cell, with his experience playing in his favor. Thanks to the win, he became a 14-time world champion.

