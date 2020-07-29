5 of Randy Orton's best WWE Title matches at SummerSlam

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that Randy Orton will once again challenge for the WWE Championship at the SummerSlam 2020 pay-per-view, as 'The Viper' is set to clash against Drew McIntyre.

Over the years, Randy Orton has been a vital component at SummerSlam and since competing in his first pay-per-view in 2003, the 13-time WWE World Champion has been a marquee player at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The year after his SummerSlam debut, Orton was rewarded for his incredible showing in WWE and headlined the 2004 SummerSlam pay-per-view where 'The Legend Killer' beat Chris Benoit in the main event to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Since then, a lot has changed in WWE and Randy Orton himself has been elevated from the tag of "prospect" to the status of "veteran" in WWE. And despite being in his 40s, 'The Viper' continues to be a vital part of the company and will once again have the opportunity to win the WWE Title this year.

Heading into SummerSlam 2020, it is safe to say that Randy Orton will be the heavy favorite to walk out as the new WWE Champion, especially considering his track record at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Throughout the years, Orton has challenged for the WWE Title on multiple occasions at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and in this article, I've listed the 5 different occasions when Randy Orton challenged for the WWE Championship at the SummerSlam PPV.

#5. Randy Orton vs Daniel Bryan - SummerSlam 2013

This was the formation of The Authority

The SummerSlam 2013 pay-per-view will arguably go down as one of the most exciting SummerSlam pay-per-views of all time. The card was stacked from start to finish as the WWE Universe at the Staples Center witnessed a classic between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, and a huge main event match between John Cena and Daniel Bryan.

By the end of the main event, it was Daniel Bryan who beat John Cena clean in the middle of the ring, won the WWE Title, and that too after Triple H counted the pinfall. With the WWE Universe going bonkers - confetti, and fireworks going off for good measure, it seemed like the supposed "B+ Player" finally had his moment in WWE.

But his celebrations were cut short, as the Money in the Bank briefcase winner, Randy Orton, made his way out to the ring and teased a cash-in, only for Triple H to hit Bryan with the Pedigree which led to 'The Viper' cashing in his briefcase and winning the WWE Title.

Randy Orton's win once again proved why he is considered as one of the most cold-hearted WWE Superstars of all time as he added further heartbreak to the WWE Universe, and another World Title reign to his long list of accomplishments.