5 Rare footage of WWE Superstars before they became famous

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch

Professional wrestling is a demanding business. The ones who decide to pursue a career in WWE have to go through a lot of hardships in order to make a name for themselves in the industry. Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and John Cena have gone through hell to reach their current spots. Most of the time, fans are unaware of these Superstars' journeys.

Whenever a wrestler turns into a megastar, the media digs deeper into their past and incredibly rare footage is unearthed on some occasions. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five rare footage of some of the biggest Superstars in WWE history.

These videos show the Superstars in a completely different light and give an entirely different perspective to the fans.

#5 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch

Mere days ago, Becky Lynch vacated her WWE RAW Women's title belt and handed it over to the 2020 Women's Money In The Bank winner, Asuka. The reason behind this is that Lynch is pregnant and is going to take some time off.

For the past year or so, Lynch has ruled the Women's division and still is one of the biggest WWE Superstars of this era. She became one of three women to headline the main event of WrestleMania for the first time in history.

Becky Lynch, before she was "The Man":

The above footage shows Lynch in a completely different avatar. This was way before she was a megastar in WWE and was still grinding on the independent scene. The ECCW SuperGirls Champion at the time, Lynch donned a unique look that saw her sporting short hair.

Advertisement

Lynch can be seen talking about how she made a name for herself in the UK, Ireland, and France, and wants to do the same in Canada.