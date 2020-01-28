5 rare photos of Drew McIntyre, showing the 2020 Royal Rumble winner as you may never have seen him

A young Drew McIntyre at his first WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre punched his ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble match on what was the biggest night of his career.

The 34-year-old put in an incredible performance in Huston, Texas, to win the bout for the very first time.

The opening stages of the match had been dominated by Brock Lesnar, who relentlessly and aggressively saw off the challenge of no less than 13 Superstars - tying Braun Strowman's record for Rumble eliminations.

McIntyre entered the fray, however, and things quickly changed. With the aid of a swift kick to Lesnar's nether regions from Ricochet, the Scot nailed the Beast with an awesome-looking Claymore Kick to the head, sending him toppling over the top rope and onto the floor.

The two traded stares for minutes afterward, seemingly confirming their clash at WrestleMania, and that was then very much confirmed the following night on RAW when they clashed once again.

So with McIntyre heading for the ultimate showdown on the biggest wrestling stage, it's fair to say the giant from Ayr is riding the crest of a wave.

He has come from relatively humble beginnings, though, having left WWE years ago before honing his craft on the independent scene and returning with devastating impact, first through NXT and then on the 'main' roster.

You may be shocked, then, to compare the present version of McIntyre to the one that previously wrestled in WWE between 2007 and 2014.

Quite apart from the images of a dominant & towering McIntyre that so many have become familiar with in recent months, here are 5 slightly rarer photos you may never have seen.

#5 An unpleasant Truth

Drew McIntyre was not impressed with R Truth

Many WWE Superstars now know about Drew McIntyre's power and strength, but one man who discovered the damage it can do earlier was R-Truth.

Way back in 2009, Truth found himself on the receiving (and painful) end of some brutal attacks by McIntyre, who unleashed his trademark DDT that he'd later go on to term the Future Shock.

Seemingly taking exception to Truth's apparent wish to "party" rather than wrestle, the youngster left the former Tag Team Champion laying in a heap on more than one occasion.

