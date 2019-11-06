5 RAW or SmackDown Superstars who could invade NXT

Will there be retaliation on NXT?

The build up to Survivor Series has been red hot right off the bat. Triple H has declared War on the two "main roster" brands as his NXT Superstars have invaded both RAW and SmackDown. Many in the WWE Universe had a feeling things could get highly entertaining once it was announced that Black & Gold brand would be added to Survivor Series this year. So far, the WWE has delivered.

Adam Cole has defended his NXT Championship against both Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins. Shayna Baszler attacked Bayley and Sasha Banks on SmackDown and then had a very intense stare down with Becky Lynch on RAW. The OC came down to confront the Undisputed Era. Matt Riddle and Keith Lee destroyed Sami Zayn. Tommaso Ciampa took out the Miz. The best part of all this? I think things are just getting warmed up.

Wednesday night is the first episode of NXT since the invasion angle started. Which means it could be time for some retaliation. Here are 5 Superstars would be could see show up at Full Sail University.

#1 Becky Lynch

Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch stare each other down on RAW

If there's one thing that's been missing from the last two shows, it's been a lack of leadership for RAW and SmackDown. Triple H has assumed that General role for NXT and is leading his troops into battle. His counterparts, Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard, are not the on screen leaders of their respective brands. Which means someone else has to step up for those locker rooms.

If there's one person we know can lead a charge, it's 'The Man'. Last November Becky Lynch led the SmackDown invasion of RAW, attacking Ronda Rousey and the rest of the Monday night Women's roster. She was bloodied in battle but still finished the fight. Closing out the show with one of the most iconic finishes in recent RAW history.

After Monday night's intense (but non-physical) confrontation with Shayna Baszler, I'm sure 'The Man' is itching to get her hands dirty. It's possible we see Lynch try to get the drop on the NXT Women's Champion on her home brand.

