5 RAW stars who could make an appearance on WWE SmackDown (October 20, 2023)

WWE SmackDown will air tonight live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The show will be massive, as over 13,000 fans are expected to be in attendance, according to WrestleTix.

For now, only a handful of matches and segments have been announced for tonight's show. This includes IYO SKY clashing with Charlotte Flair, Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford, and Logan Paul's return to the blue brand.

While the show will undoubtedly feature many of SmackDown's top stars, there's a chance that some of the superstars from Monday Night RAW may appear too. World Wrestling Entertainment have kept the brand split very loose as of late, so that may continue tonight.

As for which RAW stars may appear on SmackDown, an interesting mix of talent could show up. This includes a popular former champion seeking revenge, reigning title holders, and a newly traded star's best friend. Who could potentially appear?

Below are five RAW stars who could appear on WWE SmackDown:

#5. Sami Zayn could show up to talk to Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Kevin Owens arrived on WWE SmackDown last week to become one of the newest members of the brand. He had previously been a member of the RAW roster. His move to the blue brand was seemingly not his choice, however.

The Prizefighter was SmackDown's selection in a trade that had previously led Jey Uso to RAW. New SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis saw a lot of value in Kevin and requested him immediately upon taking the gig.

The trade seemingly broke up the popular pairing of Owens and Sami Zayn, but that may not be the case. Given that WWE doesn't enforce the brand extension often anyway, Sami may just show up on SmackDown to be alongside his best friend anyway.

#4. Jey Uso could seek revenge on his twin

Jimmy and Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso is an example of a WWE Superstar not respecting the brand extension. Despite being a SmackDown talent, Jimmy appeared out of nowhere on Monday Night RAW. His appearance dramatically shook things up in the tag team scene too.

The main event of RAW saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defend their coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day. Jimmy Uso showed up out of the blue and blasted his twin with a Superkick, which then allowed Finn Balor and Damian Priest to win back the titles.

Main Event Jey Uso is unlikely to take that sitting down. There's a strong chance that Uso will appear on SmackDown, despite not being on the brand anymore, to attack his twin. This could set up a dream one-on-one match down the line.

#3. Rhea Ripley could confront Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

As noted, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They're not the only members of the faction with gold, however. Dominik Mysterio is the North American Champion, while Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion.

The Judgment Day claim to run WWE and, with that amount of gold, they're not wrong. It allows them the freedom to travel from brand to brand, which they did recently when Rhea had an intense confrontation with Paul Heyman backstage.

Their talk led to an arrangement of sorts between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. Interestingly, Roman Reigns' stance on the matter is yet to be known. Rhea could show up on SmackDown and have what will surely be an intense meeting with The Tribal Chief. Who will acknowledge whom?

#2. Piper Niven & #1. Chelsea Green, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions could appear

Expand Tweet

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Chelsea first won the titles alongside Sonya Deville, but The Jersey Devil was unfortunately injured. This led to the powerful Piper returning to television to take Sonya's spot.

Despite the pair being champions, they've actually yet to defend their belts. While the women's scene in WWE is seemingly improving now that Triple H has regained creative control of the company, a title defense is yet to happen.

That could change on SmackDown, however. Piper and Chelsea may have an impromptu title defense against Shotzi and Michin, or even The Unholy Union. They certainly need to defend their belts at some point, and sooner rather than later. Why not tonight?

