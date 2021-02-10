5 RAW stars who should have been in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

With 12 days left for the event, WWE announced the first few matches for Elimination Chamber 2021. Bobby Lashley will defend the United States Championship in a triple threat against Riddle and Keith Lee, while Lacey Evans will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, Elimination Chamber's likely main event pits Drew McIntyre against five challengers inside the dreaded structure. He will defend the WWE Championship against Sheamus, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz. Not the most thrilling line-up that WWE could have booked.

While Sheamus makes a lot of sense within the current story, McIntyre has faced Orton multiple times in the past - including on this week's RAW. Hardy and The Miz barely feel like contenders for the WWE title on the Road to WrestleMania. Even Styles has challenged The Scottish Terminator recently.

"With this title on the line, I DARE you to come at me, because I will rip your damn face off!" @DMcIntyreWWE is more than ready for the challenge that awaits him at #WWEChamber! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/URiASBJxuW — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021

For the purpose of keeping things fresh, something that is needed for RAW, WWE should have considered a few other Superstars to be a part of the WWE title Elimination Chamber Match. At the very least, there should have been qualifying matches on RAW.

Here are five RAW stars who should have been in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match.

#5 Kofi Kingston could have attempted a repeat of his incredible performance at Elimination Chamber 2019

Damn, it felt GREAT to be back in that ring tonight! 🙌🏾 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) February 9, 2021

One of the greatest moments in Elimination Chamber history happened by accident, with Kofi Kingston taking advantage of a vacant spot in the WWE Championship match inside this structure in 2019. His incredible performance eventually led to a WWE title victory at WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement

In that regard, Kingston will always be linked with the Elimination Chamber. However, he also fits the unspoken criteria of being a former WWE Champion. Every Superstar in this match has held the title at least once in their career, including Jeff Hardy and The Miz.

The New Day member would have been a fresher addition to the world title scene than Hardy, who was the first man eliminated from the Royal Rumble Match. Kingston could have had a mini-version of his memorable surge inside the Chamber two years ago.

Kofi Kingston is currently embroiled in another storyline. One that would have played perfectly into the Elimination Chamber, with this very event and match being the basis of that story. WWE may have missed a great storytelling opportunity.