5 Real-life Brock Lesnar stories we learned in 2021

Brock Lesnar showed more personality on WWE television in 2021 than any other year in the last decade.

From 2012 to 2020, The Beast Incarnate often looked on menacingly while Paul Heyman reeled off a list of his accomplishments during in-ring promos. Now, without Heyman working as his mouthpiece, WWE fans have witnessed a whole new side to Lesnar’s on-screen persona.

Away from the ring, lots of new stories emerged in 2021 about the former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s interactions with co-workers in real life. One current superstar even revealed that he bought drinks for the WWE veteran after their match at WrestleMania.

As 2021 draws to a close, let’s take a look at five things we learned about Lesnar throughout the year.

#5 Brock Lesnar unselfishly offered to lose against JBL

Brock Lesnar’s first main-roster singles loss came against John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) at a live event in Abilene, Texas, in April 2002.

JBL, a proud Texan, played football for Abilene Christian University before getting into the wrestling business. The former WWE Champion was originally booked to lose the match in front of his college friends, but Lesnar had other ideas.

Speaking in a YouTube Q&A, JBL recalled how his rookie opponent unselfishly demanded that the hometown hero should win their match:

“I was working with Brock in Abilene and I said, ‘Hey, Brock, I wanna talk to you,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, your college buddies are here. I’m gonna put you over.’ I said, ‘Brock, they don’t care who goes over. I couldn’t care less. You win, I win, it doesn’t matter.’ I said, ‘We’re going to a place afterwards,’ and so that’s what I was telling him.”

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is different.



It’s like an Avenger, he should be an Avenger.



- JBL “He threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is different.It’s like an Avenger, he should be an Avenger. - JBL https://t.co/HbVrkQ68EJ

Lesnar ultimately got his way and ended up losing the match against JBL. The two men competed against each other another four times at live events shortly after their Abilene encounter, with Lesnar winning all four matches.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry