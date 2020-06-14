5 real-life couples we may never see together on WWE TV again

We will probably never see these real-life couples on WWE TV again.

Which is your favorite couple out of these five, that you would have loved to see once more on WWE TV?

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Moxley, Renee, Sable, and Lesnar

Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has wowed the fans with innumerable storylines and matches, a select few of which would go down in history as timeless classics. The Superstars who are the central focus of these angles are larger than life characters who live a completely different life outside of the fictional world of professional wrestling. They have their wives and kids, and a home to spend time with their loved ones in, whenever they get breaks in the midst of the weekly action.

In some cases though, we get to see the Superstars and their better halves (or soon to be better halves) together on WWE TV. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five real-life couples we once saw together on WWE TV, but will probably never see them appear together on WWE programming again.

#5 Jon Moxley and Renee Young

Moxley and Young

Once regarded as WWE's most beloved couple, Jon Moxley and Renee Young began dating back in 2013, which was a few months after Moxley made his big debut on WWE's main roster as a part of The Shield. Young was a backstage interviewer and on-air personality on WWE TV at the time. Over the course of the next 6 years or so, we saw Moxley and Renee together on-screen, although their relationship was acknowledged only a handful of times on WWE TV.

The Miz once referenced Moxley while being interviewed by Young, and received a slap for his harsh words. Last year, as Moxley was mere days away from leaving WWE, Bobby Lashley insulted Young, leading to a brawl between Moxley and Lashley. Moxley is currently pretty happy working outside WWE and is the reigning AEW Champion. He has criticized WWE on various occasions following his release last year, which made many fans speculate that we probably might never see him on WWE TV again. Renee is currently doing fine for herself on FS1's WWE Backstage, and rarely makes appearances on WWE TV.

1 / 5 NEXT