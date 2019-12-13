AJ Lee reveals if she will appear on WWE Backstage

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Dec 2019, 09:23 IST SHARE

WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk, and his wife AJ Lee

As reported earlier, WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk posted a tweet listing down five WWE Superstars that he wants to see on the show. The tweet resulted in an interesting chain of replies, with the likes of WWE on FOX, Renee Young, and Rhea Ripley responding to the same.

Punk's tweet mentioned five female WWE Superstars: Bayley, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. A fan chimed in and asked whether Punk's wife AJ Lee would make an appearance on WWE Backstage since she's friends with all the wrestlers Punk mentioned. Lee responded to the fan and made it clear that she won't be appearing on the show. She added that she would tag along for coffee and snacks the next time she's in town. Check out Punk's tweet, followed by AJ Lee's response to the fan, below:

No thank you, I am very retired. I will however tag along for coffee and snacks next time I’m in town. Always down for snacks. — AJ (@TheAJMendez) December 13, 2019

Also read: Becky Lynch reveals why she isn't active on social media as much as she was once

Punk's shocking appearance on WWE Backstage raised hopes of many fans who wanted to see AJ Lee make a return in some capacity. Unfortunately, judging by her tweet, it seems like Lee is done with the business and we'll probably never see her make an appearance again. Lee stayed in WWE for a short while after Punk's exit back in 2014 and went on to score two consecutive victories in her last two WrestleMania events.