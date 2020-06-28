5 Real-life fights between WWE Superstars outside the ring

Several WWE Superstars have gotten into real-life fights with each other behind the scenes.

While most have managed to bury the hatchet, some still talk about their foes in front of the media.

WWE has featured some of the biggest fights both inside and outside the ring.

It’s always a delight watching our favorite WWE Superstars compete in the ring and take each other down with their best moves to inflict as much pain as possible.

While these things work to perfection in the ring as well as keep Superstars safe, thanks to the years of training they get, the same moves and fights can cause things to get ugly when they take place outside the squared circle.

Over the past several decades, many Superstars have had differences among themselves and this has led to them exchanging a few harsh words in person and over social media. Things have turned even worse at times, leading the wrestlers to trade blows in real life either backstage or while traveling together.

Such instances are always unpleasant and scary and can lead to severe injuries capable of taking years off the involved Superstars' careers.

In this article, we will look at 5 real-life fights that took place between WWE Superstars outside the ring.

#5 Batista and Booker T

Batista and Booker T were feuding both on as well as off-screen in 2006.

Batista and Booker T are two of the most well-known WWE Superstars of all time who made a name for themselves while doing something completely different. While Booker T is by far the most accomplished African-American wrestler in WWE history, Batista is a powerhouse who changed the way we see big muscular men in the sports entertainment business.

With these two Superstars under its belt, WWE SmackDown was doing extremely well in the mid-2000s.

However, things turned ugly in 2006 when Booker T and Batista's real-life heat escalated from a verbal argument to a full-fledged fight that led to Booker getting a black eye and Batista getting several cuts all over his face and upper body.

Have the multi-time World Heavyweight Champions settled their differences?

The two men have seemingly set their differences aside now, and Booker T revealed the following regarding his equation with the Animal:

"In combat sports, there's always gonna be testosterone. Men a lot of times don't agree with each other and that's all it was. It was a disagreement. Him and I, we settled our disagreement. If I saw him today, he'd get a big hug and I'd say, 'What's going on?' You know?"

While it’s always good to watch our favorite Superstars perform in the ring, things can get very messy backstage when a real fight breaks out between the Superstars!

